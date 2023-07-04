GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 7/6
Live Music on the Patio — Swingin' Doors: The vintage country band will be playing the old Texas swing tunes; 5-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Munch & Music — Thunderstorm Artis with Leadbetter Band: This weekly series provides the community of Central Oregon with free live music, food vendors at Restaurant Row, family fun in the Kids Zone, local vendors down Artisan Row and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Fluffalove: The local band will perform 70’s folk-rock gems; 6-8 p.m.; free; Stoller Wine Bar, 555 NW Arizona Ave. Suite 30, Bend; facebook.comfluffalove.
Pete Kartsounes: The local award-winning singer-songwriter and guitar will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 6-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-678-6268.
Ella & Friends: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji Age showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Three on The Floor: The local four-piece hard rock and country band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 7/7
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere and The Movement: The reggae rock duo along with several other big names will perform; 4 p.m.; $59.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Heller Highwater: The local rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Karaoke Night: Grab some friends and come down to sing or just hang out; 8-11 p.m.; free; Big E's Sports Bar & Grill, Square Loop, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bigessportsbar or 541-389-5625.
Jay Si Proof: The philosophical indie funk vision of multi-instrumentalist will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $18-$22; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
JuJu Eyeball: Bend's Beatles band will be singing your favorite Beatles tunes all night long; 8:30 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Spray Allen and The Happys: The alternative rock band, with a “new psychedelic” blend of ‘70s and ‘90s influences, will perform; 10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 7/8
Music on the Water — Aaron Wolf: The nationally touring music artist will perform a blend of reggae, folk & hip-hop; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Sugar Sweet String Band: The American Roots trio will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lake Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; cascadelakes.com or 541-388-4998.
Sugar Sweet String Band, Dean Mueller, and Roan Made: An intimate evenings of art, live music and community; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5-$20 sliding scale; Cafe Des Chutes, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; cafedeschutes.com.
Bev Anderson: The Portland-based singer-songwriter will perform a blend of soulful R&B and pop music; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Boomer Country: The local country band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Nickel Creek: The platinum-selling, internationally renowned roots trio will perform; 7 p.m.; $39.50-$65; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
The Barefoot Movement & Rich Swanger: The Acclaimed Americana group will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; thewhippoorwillpresents.com or 541-815-9122.
Flamingosis: The dance, electronic musician will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $18-$25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
River Pigs: The local rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Sunday 7/9
One Mad Man: The local one man band will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Turf Tunes — Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; SHARC John Gray Amphitheater, 57250 Overlook Road, Bend; sunriversharc.com.
Family vacation, Deathgrave and Posthumous regurgitation: The Portland-based power violence band, the California-based grind band and the Portland-based goregrind band will all perform; 5:30 p.m.; $13; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Dead Lee: The Portland-based folk duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Monday 7/10
Karaoke Night: Drink, grab the mic, and belt out your favorite tunes; 6-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
One Mad Man: The Bend-based one man multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lake Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; cascadelakes.com or 541-388-4998.
Toad the Wet Sprocket: The American alternative rock band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; $38.50-$90; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 7/11
Phillip Austin of Sleepless Truckers: The local outlaw country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lake Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; cascadelakes.com or 541-388-4998.
The Peelers: The Montreal-based ska and punk band will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $12-$16; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 7/12
Will West & The Friendly Strangers: The Portland-based modern folk band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Something Dirty: The alt-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com.
Conner Bennett & Seth Acquarolo: The local songwriters and multi-instrumentalists will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $12; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 7/6
One Mad Man: The Bend-based one man multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 7/8
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The 18-piece band will be playing the great Swing music from the 1930s-1950s; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 7/9
Heller Highwater: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 7/8
Fair Trade Boogie Band: The old-school funk band will perform afro-beat classics, latin jams and modern psychedelia; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 7/10
Gabrial Sweyn: The one man band will perform High Desert Americana; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 7/12
Something Dirty: The alt-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; bevelbeer.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 7/6
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 7/10
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.