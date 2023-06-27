GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 6/29
Live Music on the Patio — Joseph Balsamo: The local artist will perform acoustic Americana; 5-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 6-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-678-6268.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji age showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Mitch-a-Palooza: The local rock, alternative, metal and Southern funk rock musicians will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated, 21 and up; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; fb.me or 541-389-1410.
Bass Night: Experience an electrifying fusion of pulsating beats and captivating soundscapes that will take you on a journey through the diverse realms of bass music; 9 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday 6/30
Canoe Concert Series with Paula Dreyer: Enjoy a live piano concert on the lawn or take a pair of headphones out in a canoe to enjoy music by local musicians; 4-6 p.m.; $10; Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Cheers to 10 Years Concert: Enjoy all 10 limited release taproom ciders live music and a raffle to win cider for a year; 6-10 p.m.; free; Avid Cider Co., 550 SW Industrial Way #190, Bend; facebook.com/AVIDCider or 541-706-9240.
Beverly Anderson: The Portland-based singer-songwriter will perform a blend of soulful R&B and pop music; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Inner Limits: The Eugene-based blues, funk and rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Unity Event Concert — An Intimate Musical Night with Rafe Pearlman: Join for an intimate night of song, group singing, stories from the Alaskan Bush and more; 6:30-9 p.m.; $20-$30 Sliding scale; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Sucker Punch: The local party band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Matt The Electrician & Jess Clemons: The singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $20; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Karaoke Night: Grab some friends and come down to sing or just hang out; 8-11 p.m.; free; Big E's Sports Bar & Grill, Square Loop, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; 541-389-5625.
Gold Rey & Guests: The local indie-rock musicians will perform; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; $8; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 7/1
Maragas Winery — Live Blues and Jazz: Celebrating replanting two blocks of pinot after years of soil cleaning due to neighboring farm herbicidal drift; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Music on the Water — Cole and The Thornes: Mountain-Island infused soul band of Bozeman, Montana will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
SoMuchHouse — Lusid live + Krista Basis & Club Palmys After Party: Summertime and house music dance party; 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; $25; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; instagram.com/somuchhouse_/ or 541-388-8331.
Inner Limits: The Eugene-based blues, funk and rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The alt country singer, songwriter and his band will perform with special guest Deer Tick; 6:30 p.m.; $45-$125, price varies based on seating; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Company Grand: The exhilarating nine-piece band will celebrate the release of its new album, "Let it Rain"; 8-11:59 p.m.; $15-$20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
The Riflemen: The local artist will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 7/2
Maragas Winery — Live Blues and Jazz: Celebrating replanting two blocks of pinot after years of soil cleaning due to neighboring farm herbicidal drift; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Bill Powers: The local folk artist will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Turf Tunes — JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; SHARC John Gray Amphitheater, 57250 Overlook Road, Bend; sunriversharc.com
Eli Howard & The Greater Good: The alt-country rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave, Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Thomas T & The Blue Chips: The band will perform Chicago- and Texas-style blues; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Annabelle Chairlegs W/ Night Channels: Annabelle Chairlegs oscillates between glitz and grit.; 8-11:59 p.m.; $12-$18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 7/3
Karaoke Night: Drink, grab the mic and belt out your favorite tunes; 6-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Hot Jazz Night: Swing 44 plays in the style of acoustic hot jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Cinemartyr Featuring Bangers, Dead Nettle & Via For Real: The punk-metal bands will perform; 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; $5; Open Space Event Studios`, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.
Tuesday 7/4
Sound Fourth: Music and songs performed by The Cascade Horizon Band and The Festival Chorus to celebrate America's birthday; 3 p.m.; free admission, donations welcome to cover expenses.; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeHorizonBand.
Precious Bryd and High Street Party Band: The two high-energy dance bands will perform on the roof top leading up to the firework show on Pilot Butte; 6 p.m.; Subaru of Bend, 2060 NE Highway 20, Bend; subaruofbend.com.
Inner Limits: The Eugene-based blues, funk and rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Chiringa: Watch the fireworks from the best spot in Bend and hear the incredible sounds of local favorite Latin Dance band; 7 p.m.; $12; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 7/5
Mathieu Raney: The local singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Conner Bennett & Seth Acquarolo: The local songwriters and multi-instrumentalists will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $12; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
'Way Back Whensday': A fresh rotation of "Tiny Desk" performances by local musicians and DJs plus free local drinks provided; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com or 503-702-3552.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 6/29
Thomas T & The Blue Chips: The Chicago- and Texas-style blues band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 7/1
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Vintage Texas-style swing featuring songs made famous by Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 7/2
Sweet Red & The Hot Rod Billies: The rock-a-billy band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 7/1
Richard Taelour Trio: The blues, jazz trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 7/3
The Sugar Sweet Stringband: The American roots trio based out of Sisters will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 7/5
The Color Study: Bend-based indie rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; bevelbeer.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Friday 6/30
Black Coyote: The rock 'n' roll jam band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Saturday 7/1
Bootleg Rose: The Eugene-based alt-folk duo will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.