GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 1/19
Sarah Clarke Fireside Show: The Portland-based singer songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Friday 1/20
Prohibition Party: Head over to the Museum for 1920s-era music and signature cocktails at our speakeasy; 6-9 p.m.; $12-$15; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Sleepless Truckers: The local country outlaw band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys or 541-546-0511.
Bulma, Sniping pigs, Exogorth, Tax evader, PainWithoutend: DJs from across the West Coast will put on a show; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Resident Rouges & Guests: The duo will perform their dark Appalachian folk music; 7-11 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Hasbens & Left on Wilson: The psychedelic rock bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
World’s Finest with Brother Gabe Trio: The neo-Americana band will perform with the local trio opening; 8:30 p.m.; $17 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 1/21
So Much Closer: The wife/husband duo, Holly Davidson and Jeff Bethke will perform original folk, blues and soul; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort or 541-693-9124.
Dry Canyon Stampede: The Central Oregon country dance band will perform; 6-9:30 p.m.; $12 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Hawaiian Legends Tour: Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono with Beamer's wife, Moana Beamer, performing hula, plus their original songs that are now contemporary Hawaiian classics; 7 p.m.; $34.50-$54.50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Cptn Over Record Release Party with Palo Soprano: The psychedelic, bluesy, pop-rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 1/22
John Reoch: The local musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/nancyblakebend or 541-388-0116.
Jazz at Lincoln Center — Songs We Love: A journey through the first 50 years of jazz song under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, three guest vocalists will join an all-star band made up of New York’s rising stars; 7:30 p.m.; $32-$57 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 1/23
Locals Mondays with The Blue Grass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotation cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local Bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Recycled Percussion: The junk rock band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$47 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 1/24
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk: The band will perform mountain folk music; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Lettuce: Producer sensation Kiefer will open for the funk band; 7 p.m.; $35 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
The Blind Boys of Alabama: The living legends of gospel music will perform on a bill with blues great Charlie Musselwhite; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$57 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 1/25
Tony Smiley: The one-man looping band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Cop/Out, It's Chaos, InSpin: NYC's queer punk rockers bring tour to Bend, with locals It's Chaos and InSpin opening; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe 25th Anniversary with Polyrhythmics: The jazz-funk band will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $27.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 1/19
Swingin' Doors: The vintage Texas style swing band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 1/21
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Contemporary jazz with a Pat Matheny emphasis; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 1/22
Fluffalove: The local band will perform 70’s folk-rock gems; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 1/25
Evan Mullins: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 1/21
Something Dirty Live: The alt-indie-garage rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 1/23
Mikey Bilello: The Bend-based fingerstyle guitar player will perform a mashup of genres; 6-8 p.m.; ontapbend.com.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Saturday 1/21
Livid Kings & Dead Nettle: The rock groups will perform; 6 p.m.; free; 541-306-6689.
Sunday 1/22
Larkspur Stand: The Americana, Indie-bluegrass band will perform; 2 p.m.; free; facebook.com/LarkspurStand or 541-306-6689.
