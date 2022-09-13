GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 9/15
Thursday Evening Live Music — Evan Mullins & Friends: The local pianist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Karaoke Nights: Brave the stage and sing your favorite song; 7-10 p.m.; $7; Zero Latency Extreme VR Arena, 1900 NE Third St., Suite 104, Bend; zerolatencybend.com or 541-617-0688.
Blü Egyptian: The jam band from Chico, California will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
The Keep it a Benjammin Tour feat. Kyle Benjamin: Several rappers and DJs will perform through the night; 8 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Down North & King Youngblood: The Seattle rock bands will perform; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 9/16
Paul Eddy: The local musician will perform solo; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Thump Coffee Music Series: Local musicians perform every Friday; 6-9 p.m.; free; THUMP Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; instagram.com/thumpcoffee.
David Ramirez with Travis Ehrenstrom & Grace Caston: Local songwriters will open for the Austin, Texas-based Americana musician; 7-9 p.m.; $25; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Karaoke Nights: Brave the stage and sing your favorite song; 7-10 p.m.; $7; Zero Latency Extreme VR Arena, 1900 NE Third St., Suite 104, Bend; zerolatencybend.com or 541-617-0688.
Nattali Rize & Minori: The Jamaica-based reggae musicians will perform; 6-8:45 p.m.; free; Cheba Hut Bend, 1288 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; facebook.com/ChebaHutBendWestside or 541-388-8400.
Oregon Fryer: The local rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 9/17
Cheyenne West & Silverado: The local country band will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort.
MARI: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Major Dudes: The Steely Dan tribute band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Appaloosa Band: The Bend-based country-folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Saturday Evening Live Music — G Bots: The rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sunnyside Sports, 930 NW Newport Ave., Bend; facebook.com/jujueyeballbend.
Red Wanting Blue with Meaghan Farrell: The rock bands will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Billy & The Box Kid + Amargoso: The local rock acts will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Strong Alibi: The guitar-based rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Vibes on Tap ft. Overcover & Hypernght: Two local DJs will be spinning danceable music all night long; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Sunday 9/18
Sunday Funday with Lost Ox: The Portland-based band, known for combining elements of funk, psychedelia, jazz, Americana, and progressive rock, will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 541-241-7733.
Sarah Clanton: Multi-talented Nashville artist Sarah Clanton makes a tour stop in Bend; 2-5 p.m.; free, performer donations encouraged; Obie Oasis Amphitheater, 20628 Obie Way, Bend; calvinmann.com or 541-390-7727.
Flogging Molly & The Interrupters: The punk band will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $42.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Casey Hurt: The local songwriter, artist and music producer will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Holy Smoke: The old-school country swing band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Tuesday 9/20
Wilco — Cruel Country Tour: The American alternative rock band based in Chicago will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $45-$79.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Lee Ritenour & Dave Grusin: The repeated Oscar-nominated and 10 Grammy-winning team of guitarist Ritenour and producer-pianist Grusin performing; 7:30 p.m.; $47-$67, plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Church Of Cash: The country artist will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 9/21
The Brothers Reed: The Brother duo will perform folk music; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Ninjas With Syringes: The four-piece Portland-based punk rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals: The blues-rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $49; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com or 541-385-3062.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blue musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Dead Animal Plant Assembly: The metal band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Home free — Road Sweet Road Tour: The country band will perform; 7:30 p.m.$45-$90, plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 9/17
Music on The Lawn — The Colin Trio: The genre-blending trio will perform; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 9/19
Brian Craig Band: The local acoustic folk-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 9/15
Appaloosa: The Bend-based country-folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 9/17
Cy Defects: The jazz/funk fusion instrumental group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 9/18
Derek Micheal Marc & Crossfire: The blues-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Saturday 9/17
Something Dirty: The modern rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/somethingdirtymusic or 541-306-6689.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 9/21
John Shipe: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; crosscutbeer.com.
