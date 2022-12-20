GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 12/22
Swingin' Tower Christmas: Enjoy a family-friendly holiday celebration of the most swingin’ Christmas songs, and stories of the season, backed by a 17-piece big band composed of top local musicians and singers; 7 p.m.; $22-$32, plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 12/23
Swingin' Tower Christmas: Enjoy a family-friendly holiday celebration of the most swingin’ Christmas songs, and stories of the season, backed by a 17-piece big band composed of top local musicians and singers; 7 p.m.; $22-$32, plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Holly Daze with Luke Mandala: Dance to house and techno just before the "holly-daze"; 8 p.m.; $15; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Fast Nights with VYB3HOP, Sho Rilla and more: Local hip hop artists will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Bangers, Bourbon and Bower: Acoustic performance; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-389-1410.
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Monday 12/26
Fret Drifters: The Southern Oregon-based acoustic guitar duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Locals Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotation cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local Bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 12/27
Alcyon Massive: The hip-hop, roots rock, folk and reggae producer and songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 12/28
Milo Matthews: The versatile bassist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Dead Wednesdays with StealHead & Special Guests: Local musicians will perform Grateful Dead-inspired music; 6-8:45 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-556-0511.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 12/22
Olivia Harms: The country singer will perform Christmas classics; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Friday 12/23
Evergrow: The husband-and-wife duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 12/26
Bill Powers: The local folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 12/28
John Shipe: The local rock artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
