GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 1/12
High Desert Music Collective Presents Musicians Gathering: Hosted by Scottie of Billy and the Box Kid, this event provides musicians with the opportunity to connect with other local musicians and showcase their talent during an open mic; 6-10 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Shaene Pascal Fireside Show: The local folk, jazz artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Friday 1/13
Carmen Lundy: The Grammy-nominated vocalist and composer will perform; 7 a.m.; $55; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Anna May: The Americana musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Après Ski Bash Concert Series — Tha Exchange: The Reno-based band that brings funk, soul, jazz and hip hop together into a relentless dance party; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Café & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St,, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-323-3955.
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $44.50- $74.50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 1/14
Carmen Lundy: The Grammy Nominated vocalist and composer will perform; 5 p.m.; $55; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Fair Trade Boogie Band: The old-school funk band will perform afro-beat classics, latin jams and modern psychedelia; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Railroad Earth: The New Jersey-based rock quintet will perform; 7 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Son De Cuba: Theses Portland-based world class musicians from Chile, Mexico, USA and Cuba will perform with precision and passion Salsa, Timba, Son, Merengue, Boleros, Cumbia, Bachata and Latin Jazz; 7-10 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
HDCM Concert Series — Crown City String Quartet: Pasadena-based string quartet makes their long-awaited return to Central Oregon in the HDCM Concert Series, performing a special program in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; 7:30 p.m.; $10- $48; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-385-3908.
Carmen Lundy: The Grammy Nominated vocalist and composer will perform; 8 p.m.; $55; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
The HWY 97 Band: The classic rock, pop and country band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; Northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Monday 1/16
Locals Mondays with The Blue Grass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotating cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local Bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 1/17
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sam Grisman Project presents Garcia/Grisman: The Jerry Garcia cover band will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 1/18
Justusworx: The local blues-rock, soul, funk and Jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Kalos: The three innovative interpreters and composers of Celtic roots music will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thewhippoorwillpresents.com
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 1/12
Alicia Viani & Mark Karwan: The indie folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Free ; riversplacebend.com
Saturday 1/14
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The jazz trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com
Sunday 1/15
Bill Powers: The local musician will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 1/18
Bill Powers: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 1/14
Grant Livingston: The ragtime, blues and swing musician will perform ; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com
Monday 1/16
Tommy Hilton: The old school blues guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Free ; ontapbend.com
Crux Fermentation Project: 50 SW Division St., Bend
Friday 1/13
The Miller Twins: The twins will perform music that blurs the lines between folk and bluegrass music; 7 p.m.; free; facebook.com or 541-385-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.