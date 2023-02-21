GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 2/23
Dave & Melody Hill Fireside Show: The local duo will perform soul-moving music; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Dark & Grey: The local duo will play classic and alternative rock covers; 7-9 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Ballroom Thieves: This powerful quartet of searing vocals, drums, bass and electric guitars brings pop, folk to the stage; 8 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 2/24
Fat Friday — Mardi Gras Party: This event features classic New Orleans cocktail specials, live music and giveaways; 5-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Swing 44: The Bend-based Django-style jazz group will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Local DJs Night: Your favorite local DJs spinning dance tunes into the night; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 2/25
Henhouse Prowlers with Ky Burt: The bluegrass quartet will perform with a local guitarist opening; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Winter Concert: This concert will lead off with a suite of tuneful and varied dances by French composer Cécile Chaminade, drawn from her ballet "Callirhoë," and conclude with the Bohemian folk tune-inspired Symphony No. 8 by Czech composer Antonin Dvořák; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free, donation of $60 to become a member; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; cosymphony.com or 541-383-6290.
Distillery After Dark: Enjoy great music from local DJs, Father Sean and Wildgoose Project, while sipping on quality cocktails; 8 p.m.-midnight; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
James Brandon Lewis Trio & The Messthetics: The jazz/alternative bands will perform; 9 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Local DJs Night: Your favorite local DJs spinning dance tunes into the night; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Sunday 2/26
Winter Concert: This concert will lead off with a suite of tuneful and varied dances by French composer Cécile Chaminade, drawn from her ballet Callirhoë, and conclude with the Bohemian folk tune-inspired Symphony No. 8 by Czech composer Antonin Dvořák; 2-4 p.m.; free donation of $60 to become a member; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; cosymphony.com or 541-383-6290.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Pine Tavern Restaurant, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-5581.
Love & Theft and Elvis Monroe: The American country music duo consisting of vocalists Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 2/27
Karaoke with DJ Chris: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 7-9 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 2/28
Take Me to the River Tour: This all-star evening with NOLA musical royalty starts with the Crescent City’s eclectic piano master Jon Cleary and culminates with Ivan and Ian Neville leading funk-fusion export Dumpstaphunk; 7:30 p.m.; $32-$57 (plus $3 Historic Preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Metalachi: The Flamenco metal rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 3/1
Sonny Hess: The R&B musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Way Back Whensday "Tiny Desk" performances: Every first Wednesday, Revival Vintage hosts a fresh rotation of performances by local musicians and DJs; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com or 503-702-3552.
Hillbenders — "WhoGrass": They are one of the few bluegrass groups that recognize their ability to bridge the gap between the common music consumer and the bluegrass genre, selecting material that defies any hillbilly stigmas; 7:30 p.m.; $22-$32 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Lespecial: The three multi-instrumentals from Connecticut will perform groove; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
White Denim: The rock 'n' roll band will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 2/23
Derek Michael Marc Trio: The trio will play a mixture of blues, rock, soul cover songs and originals; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 2/25
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The Rick Homer duo will perform jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 2/26
Jesse Meade: The fingerstyle acoustic guitar player will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 2/25
Use' Ta Do: The old-school country roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 2/27
Micah Peterson: The country-rock guitarist, singer and songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
