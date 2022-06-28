GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 6/30
Thursday House Band: Sisters-based musician, Benji Magel showcases his talented musician friends every week all summer long; 2-6:30 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thursday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances this summer; this week Olivia Harms performs; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Maita: The Portland-based singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050.
Jenner Fox Band Album Launch — Private Theater Show: The Pacific Northwest-based songwriter will perform their new album; 7 p.m.; $22; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; facebook.com/jennerfoxmusic or 541-330-4086.
Joe Fidanzo: The classic rock/country musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
True Loves: The Seattle-based funk and soul group will perform; 9 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 7/1
Rudolf Korv: The Eugene-based Americana roots singer/songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
John Shipe: The acoustic-Americana singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Call Down Thunder: Bend Oregon's premier Dead tribute band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Bend Central District First Friday: Bend Central District locals-style with music by Lighter Lights and Sean Allen; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 65 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
DJ Deli: The DJ will be playing hip-hop and R&B all evening; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 7/2
Saturday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artists all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com
Music on The Water — Amber Russell: The Portland-based fingerstyle guitarist will perform on the lake; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Party on the Mullet: Burnin Moonlight, the bluegrass band, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
The Deltaz & Guests: The brother duo will perform heavy blues, roots rock and classic country; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Lucky Town: The Portland-based Bruce Springsteen tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; luckytownband.com.
Machado Mijiga: The Multi-instrumentalist and Portland native will perform; 9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
DJ Deli: The DJ will be playing hip hop and R&B all evening; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 7/3
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music in the beer garden by local artists throughout the summer; 3-5 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Leadbetter: The Bend-based rock musician will perform; 3 p.m.; free; SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunriversharc.com or 541-585-5000.
Beach Party Sunday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, beachy bites and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
An Evening with Ween: The rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Tour de Force: The Portland-based jazz trio will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
SPUNJ: The multi-genre four-piece band will perform; 9:30 p.m.; $12.50 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 7/4
The Big Lawn Music Series: Machado Mijiga performs tunes on the big lawn Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, check website for more acts; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
The Brethren July 4th Celebration: The two sets of brothers will perform country; 6 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 7/5
Goodlife Music Series — Erin Cole-Baker: The original folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Wednesday 7/6
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music by local artists, this week it's Steelhead Mayer; 6-8 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Live Music at Bevel: Join Bevel Craft Brewing on the patio for free live music through the summer; 6-8 p.m.; check website for lineup; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour St., Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Bon Bon Vivant: The New Orleans-based indie rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Fancy Toes: The Portland-based rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Aladinsane Final Show: The David Bowie tribute band will put on one last show; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 7/2
Music on The Lawn — Gbots & The Journeymen: Join for a night of upbeat, funky, groove, rhythm 'n’ blues and good old rock 'n’ roll; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Wednesday 7/6
Music on The Lawn — Erin Cole-Baker: The original folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 6/30
JuJu Eyeball: Bend's Beatle cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 7/2
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Alicia Viani Band will bring a rich, jazzy, funky, eclectic-folk listening experience; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 7/3
Honey Don't: The duo will perform folk, bluegrass and old-time, swing and country; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 6/30
Karaoke Night: Chris and Claire host a weekly Karaoke Night throughout the summer; 7-10 p.m.; free; bunkandbrew.com or 330-819-2259.
Friday 7/1
Backyard Music With One Mad Man: The one-man-band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; bunkandbrew.com or 330-819-2259.
Monday 7/4
The Sundress Sizzler: Get in a dress, eat watermelon and hot dogs, and dance to the audial thunder of Rave Kitty and Wild Goose; 6-10 p.m.; free; bunkandbrew.com or 330-819-2259.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Friday 7/1
Twist & Shout — The Bangers: The local two-piece band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/spokenmoto or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 7/2
Twist & Shout Sixth Anniversary: A lineup of local bands including Nicoles, Dr. Green Dreams, Lurk & Loiter, Black Flowers Black Sun, Via For Real will perform all throughout the day; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/spokenmoto or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 7/3
Twist & Shout — Speedway Sleeper and Samaras: The two local bands will perform; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; facebook.com/spokenmoto or 541-306-6689.
