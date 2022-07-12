GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 7/14
Munch & Music Series — Deep Sea Diver: The alternative indie rock band will perform with special guest Les Gold; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Thursday House Band — Skillethead: The local roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thursday Evening Live Music — Bim Jeam & the Sadness: The R&B blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
The Sun Threaders: The violin and piano duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050 or 541-904-4343.
Starry Night Summer Concert Series — Michael Quinn & Cherry Wine: The contemporary country songwriting trio will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Gene Rogers: The classic rock musician will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Christie Lenee: The singer, songwriter and renowned fingerstyle guitarist will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; Sunday Guitars, 759 NE Greenwood Ave., Suite 1, Bend; christielenee.com or 541-323-2332.
Aussie Mark: The guitarist will perform songs you know and love; 8 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M & J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Alien Boy, Supercrush & TV Star: The pop rock band of Portland and the Seattle-based bands will perform; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 7/15
Marianne Wilson: The singer, songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Heartless Bastards: The American rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
APALOOSA: The Bend-based High Desert Americana band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Summer Concert Series — Sweet Red & The Hot Rod Billies: The local five-piece rock-a-billy high energy band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
In A Landscape — East Lake Resort: Experience a live piano concert will kayaking or canoeing the lake; 6:30 p.m.; $35; East Lake Resort, 22430 North Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; inalandscape.org.
Abbey Road Live: The Beatle tribute band will put on a show that brings to life some of the more mature and complex Beatles material , while remaining true to the original recordings; 7:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Live Music at the Owl's Nest-Toast & Jam: The roots band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Tylor & The Train Robbers with Johnny Bourbon: The Boise-based band will perform roots country and modern Americana music; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Hippie Death Cult, Spirit Mother & Tigers On Opium: The psychedelia and riff-heavy rock 'n’ roll band will perform with the American heavy-psych rock group; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 7/16
Jeshua Marshall & Danny Attack: The two Americana Punk artists will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Swinging Doors: The swing band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Music on The Water — Ken Emerson: The highly regarded traditional Hawaiian slack key & steel guitarists will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Saturday Evening Live Music — Tiger Lyn: The jazz, country, disco artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Upstate Quartet: The Eugene-based jam band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Bands, Brews, and Barbeques — Deadset and Spiral Boogie: The alternative indie musicians will perform; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; The Lodge, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
The Lowest Pair: The alternative indie band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050 or 541-904-4343.
Summer Concert Series — Soul'd Out: The band will perform soul, R&B & funk music; 6:30 p.m.free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Goo Goo Dolls — Summer Tour 2022: The American rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $38.50-$93 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Evan Mullins: The local pianist will perform; 8-11 p.m.; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Larkspur Stand & Honey Run: The Bend-based Americana-indie-bluegrass band will perform with the up-and-coming folk string band; 8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Muse Productions Techno Show: This immersive experience features locally born and raised Bendite DJ Jenesis and a state-of-the-art light & laser show paired with Peak Time Techno beats; 10 p.m.; $15-$25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Sunday 7/17
Rhythm & Brews — Mathieu Raney: The alternative indie musician will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Turf Tunes — JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 3 p.m.; free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
In A Landscape — Mt. Bachelor: Experience a live piano concert at the top of Mt. Bachelor; 5 p.m.; $35; East Lake Resort, 22430 North Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; inalandscape.org.
Monday 7/18
In A Landscape — Mt. Bachelor: Experience a live piano concert at the top of Mt. Bachelor; 5 p.m.; $35; East Lake Resort, 22430 North Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; inalandscape.org.
The Big Lawn Music Series — Miguel Hernandez: The Texas-based singer, songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Toast and Jam: The roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 7/19
Goodlife Music Series — Yanin Saav: The Latin folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
The Big Lawn Music Series — Zach Person: The indie rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 7/20
Bob Baker and Mark Barringer: The guitar and violin duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Rhythm & Brews — The Guacalypsos: The energetic quartet will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Ponderosa Kings: The local musical duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour St., Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Boomer Country: The eight-piece Portland-based band will perform 50's & 60's rock 'n' roll; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Eli Howard and the Greater Good: The alternative country rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; elihowardmusic.com or 541-408-4329.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 7/16
Music on The Lawn — JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 7/18
Paul Eddy Band: The two-piece country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Wednesday 7/20
Music on The Lawn — Olivia Harms: The local country singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 7/14
The Hasbens: The a four-piece improvisational rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 7/16
The ABluestics: The four-person band will perform old time blues; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 7/17
Leftslide: The local rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Monday 7/18
Open Mic Night: Every Monday night will be your chance to grab that microphone and play those tunes you’ve been practicing; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
