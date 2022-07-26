GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 7/28
Munch & Music Series — Stone In Love: The Journey tribute band will perform with special guest Superball; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend; munchandmusic.com
Thursday House Band — Boomer Country: The eight-piece Portland-based band will perform '50s & '60s rock 'n' roll; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Holy Smokes: The alternative rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters or 541-904-4343.
The Musers: The folk trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Keith Greeninger: Bring a chair, beverage and a dish to the lush, green mini amphitheater for a night of music and food; 6-9 p.m.; $25; Obie Oasis Amphitheater, 20628 Obie Way, Bend; CalvinMann.com or 541-390-7727.
Thursday Evening Live Music — Ben Tell: The folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Grove, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com
Darius Rucker Live: The American country singer will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $55 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Starry Night Summer Concert Series — Thomas T. and the Blue Chips: The Chicago and Texas style Blues band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Seedling: The local indie-rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Devin the Dude: The Houston-based rapper will perform; 7 p.m.; $25; Silvermoon Brewery, 24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer/
Friday 7/29
Erin Cole Baker: The New Zealand singer-songwriter will perform her original songs and a few choice covers on both acoustic and electrics guitars; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Honey Don't: The Americana, country and soul band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters or 541-904-4343.
Fractal: The Bend-based jam-fusion band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer/ or 541-388-8331.
Summer Concert Series — Inner Limits: The blues, funk and rock group will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
The Buckly's: The Bend-based rock band will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Fox and Bones: The folk-pop duo will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer/ or 541-388-8331.
Live Music at the Owl's Nest-Toast & Jam: The roots band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Saturday 7/30
Silver Moon Brewing Block Party with SNBRN, Justin Jay, & Special Guests: DJs SNBRN, Justin Jay and Codi Carroll and It's Fine will perform; 3 p.m.; $20-$25; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer/ or 541-388-8331.
Dark Star Orchestra: The Grateful Dead cover band will perform; 4 p.m.; $39.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Saturday Evening Live Music — Major Dudes: The rock group will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; The Grove, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com
9th Annual Music on the Water — Perfect By Tomorrow: The Bellingham-based band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
The Cutmen: The jazzy blues group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Music on The Lawn — Erin Cole Baker: The New Zealand singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Summer Concert Series — Inner Limits: The blues, funk and rock group will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
The Rounders: The new cover band will play a variety of hits from every musical genre; 7-9 p.m.; free; Bend Moose Lodge, 61357 S. Hwy 97, Bend; 562-810-1818.
SFF Presents — An Evening with Watchhouse: The Experimental folk duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $35 online, $40 at door, youth $17 online, $22 at door; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Mike Wayock: The Americana musician will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; 458-202-1090.
The Wub Warehouse Presents — HPNO, Cryptid, Not Nice & Sounds Naste: EDM acts HPNO, Cryptid, Not Nice and Sounds Naste will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online; $20 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio
Coyote Willow: The acoustic Americana band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Strong Alibi: The guitar-based rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Gold Dust: The Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $20; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N Larch St, Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com
Long Gone Wilder: The local band will perform; 9 p.m.; M & J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532
Sunday 7/31
Obie Oasis Concert Sundays: Bring a chair, picnic and beverage to the Obie Oasis Amphitheater and enjoy talented regional musicians; 2-5 p.m.; free performer donation encouraged, check website for lineup; Obie Oasis Amphitheater, 20628 Obie Way, Bend; calvinmann.com or 541-390-7727.
Rhythm & Brews — BenDead: The rock artist will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Tony Buckman: The country artist will perform; 3 p.m.; free; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Hwy 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider/
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Simmer Down Reggae Sunday: Reggae artists Jubba White, Aaron Nigel Smith, The Lambsbread and Rising Buffalo Tribe will perform; 4:30 p.m.; $25; Chow, 1110 NW Newport Ave, Bend, Bend; bendticket.com
Leadbetter Trio: The local rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Peace Through Music — a concert to promote peace: Go and experience peace through music played by talented local musicians; 6-7 p.m.; free donations accepted for Saving Grace; Grace First Lutheran Church, 2265 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend; gracefirstlutheran.org or 541-382-6862.
Monday 8/1
The Big Lawn Music Series — William Surly: The country artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Arthur Buezo: The one-man-band will perform savage folk music; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Tuesday 8/2
Goodlife Music Series — Gaucalypsos: The musician will perform Calypso and Island music; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Eric Leadbetter Music: Silver Moon weekly series; 6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bandsintown.com or 541-388-8331.
Alanis Morissette with special guest Garbage: The Canadian-American singer, songwriter will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $45-$149 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 8/3
Larkspur Stand: The local Americana-indie-bluegrass band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Train — AM Gold Tour: The Grammy Award-winning rock band will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $40.50-$110.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Music on The Lawn — Magpie: The American folk music duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Rhythm & Brews — Kaleo Young: The solo acoustic pop musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sweet Red and The Hot Rod Billies : The local five-piece Rock-A-Billy high energy band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour St., Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Kenny Hadden: The Bend-based acoustic musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crosscut warming Hut No. 5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; facebook.com/warminghutno5
Eric Leadbetter Music: The rock group Eric Leadbetter Band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
