GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 9/8
Thursday Evening Live Music — Pete Kartsounes: The local folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Cycles with Fair Trade Boogie Band: Denver’s power jam trio will perform with the local old-school funk band; 7 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Dark and Grey: The band will perform rock and alternative covers; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 9/9
Rudolf Korv: The Eugene-based Americana roots singer/songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Thump Coffee Music Series: Local musicians perform every Friday; 6-9 p.m.; free; THUMP Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; instagram.com/thumpcoffee.
Chris Baron Music: The local musician will perform; 6 p.m.; Spoken, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; chrisbaronmusic.com or 541-306-6689.
Eric Paslay & Jon Langston: The two country artists will perform; 6 p.m.; $30 plus fees; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Less Than Jake & Bowling for Soup: The American ska punk band and the American rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; $30; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
High Street with Precious Byrd: The high-energy dance bands will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Nine Inch Nails: The American industrial rock band hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, will perform; 7 p.m.; $99.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Saturday 9/10
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros — A benefit concert for Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS): The previous Grateful Dead band member and his new band will perform; 2 p.m.; $120 plus fees; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-822-3799.
Paul Eddy Band: The two-piece combo featuring songwriter/guitarist Paul Eddy and drummer Kyle Pickard will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort.
Indie Folk Concert Anna p.s.: The indie-folk musician will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Rudolf Korv: The Eugene-based Americana roots singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Marmalade Mountain & Blood Ocean & The Secret Beach: The punk-folk-psych-rock artist, the alt-folk artist and the alt-rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tomo Nakayama & Hey, King & Helga: The indie rock act will perform with the Seattle-based singer/songwriter and a local artist; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 9/11
Sunday Funday with The Ponderosa Kings: The blues band will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 541-241-7733.
Rhythm & Brews — Sun City Players: The local band will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
The Brother Reed: The duo will incorporate harmonica and percussion into their live performance; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave., Bend; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Monday 9/12
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 9/13
Goodlife Music Series — Bend Bluegrass Collective: The local collective will perform bluegrass; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Toast and Jam: The roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 9/14
Fluffalove: The Bend-based '70s folk-rock duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Garret Alexander: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crosscut Warming Hut No.5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; crosscutbeer.com.
Casey Hurt: The local singer, songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Flume — Palaces Tour: The Sydney, Australia-based DJ will perform; 6 p.m.; $45; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Jenny Don't And The Spurs: Portland’s Cowpunk band will perform; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 9/10
Music on The Lawn — Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 9/12
Crazy Mountain Billies: The psychedelic bluegrass, folk band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Wednesday 9/14
Music on The Lawn — Eric Leadbetter & Aaron Moore: The local rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 9/8
Cody Joe Hodges: The country singer will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 9/10
Fair Trade Boogie Band: The old-school funk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 9/11
She & The Devils Duo: The roots rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
