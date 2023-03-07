GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 3/9
Evan Mullins: The country musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys or 541-546-0511.
Alicia Viani — Fireside Show: The local jazz musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Off With Their Heads: The American punk rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $12.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Long Gone Wilder: The local band will perform classic rock and blues; 7-9 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Friday 3/10
Eric Darius: The jazz, pop and R&B saxophonist and songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; sold out; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Bob Baker & Mark Barringer: The violin virtuoso and guitar master will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Victory Swig: The local five-piece arrangement of local musicians will perform; 8:30-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
"P"ucker "S"unch: The rock 'n' roll band will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Saturday 3/11
Eric Darius: The jazz, pop and R&B saxophonist and songwriter will perform; 5 p.m.; sold out; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Ash Cat: The soul, funk and blues musicians will perform; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Richard Gans: The folk musician will perform; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Deone & Mikey: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com.
The Cascade Chorale Presents a Celebration of Women Composers: Explore the wealth and diversity of women's musical inspirations from the 1500s to today; 7 p.m.; free with donations gratefully accepted; Nativity Lutheran Church, 60850 Brosterhous Road, Bend; cascadechorale.org.
Thunderstorm Artis — Farewell Oregon Show: The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist will perform one last show before they move; 7-10 p.m.; $25; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Eric Darius: The jazz, pop and R&B saxophonist and songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; sold out; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tiger Lynn: The vocalist will perform classic pop and dance songs; 8-11 p.m.; free 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Full House: House music all night with Seattle house music collective Kommunity Vibez; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Sunday 3/12
The Cascade Chorale Presents A Celebration of Women Composers: Explore the wealth and diversity of women's musical inspirations from the 1500s to today; 3 p.m.; free with donations gratefully accepted; Nativity Lutheran Church, 60850 Brosterhous Road, Bend; cascadechorale.org.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Pine Tavern Restaurant, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-5581.
SFF Presents — Charlie Parr: The guitar player will perform timeless original music; 7-10 p.m.; $20 adults, $10 for youth; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-815-9122.
Yak Attack & Dopapod: The Boston-based American rock band will perform with local talent; 7:30 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Monday 3/13
Karaoke with DJ Chris: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 7-9 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Wednesday 3/15
Casey Hurt: The local songwriter, artist and music producer will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Mania — The ABBA Tribute: This two-hour re-creation of one of Abba’s most memorable concerts, Mania, brings to life the flamboyance of the ‘70s; 8 p.m.; sold out; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
True Loves West Coast Tour: The Seattle-based funk & soul group will perform; 9 p.m.; $18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 3/9
Heller Highwater: The rock trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com
Saturday 3/11
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Evan Mullins & Kyle Pickard will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 3/12
Use'Ta Do: The old-school country roots duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 3/11
Long Gone Wilder Duo: The local duo will perform classic rock and blues; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 3/13
Ghost of Brian Craig: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 3/15
Kenny Hadden: The local song-singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; crosscutbeer.com.
