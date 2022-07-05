GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 7/7
Thursday Evening Live Music — Beverly Anderson: The soul, R&B, pop, indie singer/songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Munch & Music Series — The Yachtsmen: The laid-back rock band will perform with special guest Oregon Fryer; 5:30-9 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; ericleadbettermusic.com or 541-593-8704.
Thursday House Band — Silvertone Devils: The local roots rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
SFF Presents — MarchFourth with Company Grand: Join for an evening with the musician-acrobat ensemble, MarchFourth with local band Company Grand opening; 7 p.m.; $25 online, $30 at door, youth $12 online, $17 at door; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Khruangbin Space Walk Tour 2022: The Houston-based trio will perform psychedelic rock; 7 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Matthew Rainy: The local guitarist will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 7/8
Paul Eddy: The local country musician will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Greg Botsford: The rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Milo Matthews: The multi-genre one man band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Jason Mraz & Raining Jane: The American folk-pop artist will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bandsintown.com or 541-312-8510.
Sunriver Resort Summer Concert Series — The Reputations: The local dance band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.
Wyelow, Seed Ling & Shaene Marie Pascal: Three Bend bands combine their powers to showcase of local music; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Cptn Over with Poolside Leper Society: The Bend-based four-piece rock 'n' roll band will perform; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 7/9
Gabrial Sweyn Guitar Performance: The multi-instrumentalist originally hailing from the Rocky Mountains of Western Montana will perform a blend of country blue; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-323-3955.
Matt Bolton: The high-tech one-man band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Music on The Water — Stacie Lynn Johnson: The Bend-based guitarist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Slightly Stoopid — Summer Traditions 2022: The San Diego-based reggae rock band will perform; 5 p.m.; $49.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Saturday Evening Live Music — Mike Wayock: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Dive Bar Theology: The local indie pop band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Laney Jones & the Spirits: The folk-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050 or 541-904-4343.
Sunriver Resort Summer Concert Series — Thomas T & The Blue Chips: The Chicago- and Texas-style blues band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.
R.O. Shapiro with Jenner Fox: The soul and folk singer-songwriters will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thewhippoorwillbend or 541-323-3955.
Bands, Brews, and Barbeques — Eli Lieberman: The reggae-rock musician will perform; 7:30 p.m.; The Lodge, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Dry Canyon Stampede: Central Oregon's favorite Country Western dance band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Highway 97: The four-person classic rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Stoopid Afterparty with Malik freedman, Milo Matthews, Cliff Porter: Several local talents will perform into the night; 10 p.m.; $12.50; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 7/10
Coyote Willow: The local progressive acoustic Americana band will perform; 2-5 p.m.; free, performer donation encouraged; Obie Oasis Amphitheater, 20628 Obie Way, Bend; calvinmann.com or 541-390-7727.
Turf Tunes — Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band will perform; 3 p.m.; free; John Gray Amphitheater, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunriversharc.com or 541-585-5000.
Rhythm & Brews — Dave & Melody Hill: The acoustic rock duo will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Festival Faire Gala at the Great Hall: Concerts will include multi-course dinner, entertainment from fabulous young musicians, lively auction and inspiring stories; 4-7:30 p.m.; $125 per person includes multi-course dinner, drinks, music; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org.
FM Radio: The local duo will perform music from the '80s, '90s and today; 6 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Monday 7/11
The Big Lawn Music Series — Alex Dunn: The Seattle-based Northwest folk, Americana, country rock musical artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Marbin: The progressive jazz-rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Tuesday 7/12
Goodlife Music Series — Dave & Melody Hill: The acoustic rock duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Wednesday 7/13
The Brothers Reed: The brother duo will perform folk music; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Joel Chadd & Friends with Micah Peterson: The intimate acoustic singer, songwriter will perform with friends; 6-9 p.m.; free free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour St., Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Rhythm & Brews — Beverly Anderson: The soul, R&B pop, indie singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 7/9
Music on The Lawn — Karyn Ann & Douglas Allen: The Portland-based soul Americana singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 7/11
The Hasbens: The four-piece improvisational rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 7/7
Sucker Punch: The local trio will perform covers you know and love; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 7/9
The Todd Zimberg Trio: The local trio will perform jazz and Latin music; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 7/10
Matt Bolton: The multi-genre one-man band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Monday 7/11
Open Mic Night: Every Monday night will be your chance to grab that microphone and play those tunes you’ve been practicing; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Friday 7/8
Chris Baron with Two Secrets: The rock ‘n’ roll musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; chrisbaronmusic.com.
The Lot: 745 NW Columbia St, Bend
Thursday 7/7
Chris Baron with Two Secrets: The rock ‘n’ roll musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; chrisbaronmusic.com or 541-610-4969.
