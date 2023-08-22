GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 8/24
Doc Ryan: The roots-rocking guitarist, singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sunriver Brewing Eastside Pub, Bend; sunriverbrewingcompany.com or 541-639-8081.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji Nagel showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Justusworx: The local blues-rock, soul, funk, and jazz band will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Bend; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Dierks Bentley — Gravel & Gold Tour: The American country music singer and songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $60.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 7-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-678-6268.
Jason Dae West & Guests: The country, folk & blues musician will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 8/25
Bachelor Beats with Live DJ: A live DJ will be spinning funky jams and elevating the vibe as you cheer on downhill mountain bike racers; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Olivia Harms: The rhinestone cowgirl country singer will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Victory Swig: The local rhythmic rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-3790.
Beloveski & Friends: Central Oregon's Mystical funk-trap band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Dierks Bentley — Gravel & Gold Tour: The American country music singer and songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $60.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
Mama's Broke with Drew Harrison: The Canadian folk duo will perform with local folk and bluegrass talent; 7-10 p.m.; $20 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Son De Cuba Quintet: The Portland-based, seven-piece Latin band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $18 online plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Back to the 90's: Dress up in your best '90s outfits and come on down to party with DJ Sorski; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; free; Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; imbrewing.com or 541-633-7821.
Saturday 8/26
Live Blues and Jazz at the Winery: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Music on the Water — John Shippe & Lili Worona: The local singer-songwriter duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Jobe Fortner Concert: The Sunriver Owners Association presents the singer/songwriter; 5:30-10 p.m.; $45; John Gray Amphitheater at SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunriversharc.com or 541-585-5000.
Rebelution — Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023: The roots reggae bands will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $39.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Victory Swig: The local rhythmic rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-3790.
DJ Colonel: The reggae DJ will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
"The Heat is On" A Dinner Cabaret: The evening will feature local performers with music accompaniment by Janelle Musson and Clay Helt; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20-$25; Sisters Saloon and Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; silentechotheatercompany.org or 541-549-7427.
The Substitutes: Central Oregon's self-proclaimed rock 'n' roll band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Lore Uprise: Three-piece experimental rock that embraces all that is alternative while leaving their own stamp of authenticity on everything; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Sunday 8/27
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Fog Holler: The Portland-based bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Sylvan Esso — No Rules (Tour): The American electronic pop duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $39.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
SoMuchHouse — Hans Glader: The Los Angeles-based DJ & produce will perform house music; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $10-$25; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; instagram.com/somuchhouse_ or 541-408-4329.
Monday 8/28
Karaoke Night: A Fine Note Music and DJ Jackie J present Karaoke Night in Father Luke's Room; 6-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Travis Ehrenstrom Band: A live concert featuring the local jam, fusion band; 7-9 p.m.; free; Crow's Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; travisehrenstrom.com or 541-728-0066.
Tuesday 8/29
Mark Ransom & Friends: The local guitarist, songwriter and music educator will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Dave Matthews Band: The alternative rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $115 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
The Secret Beach: Canadian artist Micah Erenberg performs newest album; 7-9 p.m.; $5 online plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Kruger Brothers: The Singer/songwriter bluegrass Americana band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $30 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Wednesday 8/30
Mountain View Water Polo Benefit Concert featuring Super Ball: The rock 'n' roll band will perform for the fundraiser; 5:30 p.m.; $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Jah Yogi and The Frets: The reggae band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Machetres: This is a rare opportunity to see Machetres play their unique mix of punk, hard rock, metal and cumbia in the Pacific Northwest; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Pete Karsounes: The local rock guitarist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 8/26
Alicia Viani Band: The local jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 8/28
Olivia Harms: The local country singer, songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 8/24
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 8/28
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road, Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 8/30
Jah Yogi and The Frets: The reggae band will perform ; 6-8 p.m.; Free ; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
