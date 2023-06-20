GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 6/22
Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour: The Genre-bending Americana folk band will perform with Weathered Souls and Read Southall Band; 6 p.m.; $45; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Connor Bennet: The local songwriting and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at karaoke; 6-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-678-6268.
Thursday House Band: Sisters-based musician Benji showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Summer Solstice Kickoff — 2000’s Hip Hop Night and Karaoke: Grab your apple-bottom jeans, books with the fur and get low with us on the longest day of the year; 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery.
Long Gone Wild: The local duo will perform classic rock and blues; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Shirley Doomed: The rock 'n' roll band will perform; 9 p.m.; free band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Open Decks: Local DJs throw down the tunes; 9 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Friday 6/23
Thump Music Series — Franchot Tone: Weekly rotation of local musicians will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Thump Coffee Roaster, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; thumpcoffee.com.
23 Years of the Moon Anniversary Party: Celebrate 10 years of new ownership, and 23 years of craft beer, featuring music by Century Drive and Something Dirty; 6 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sturtz: The Colorado-based acoustic quartet will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Major Dudes: The local Steely Dan tribute band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Duality Fest: Grab a drink and catch musical performances ranging from old-school drumfunk and neuro all the way to modern day step-up drum & bass; 7 p.m.-1 a.m.; $10 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Karaoke Night: Grab some friends and come down to sing or just hang out; 8-11 p.m.; free; Big E's Sports Bar & Grill, Square Loop, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; 541-389-5625.
Cliche Queer Dance Party: Celebrate pride by dancing the night away to house music by DJs Father Sean and Daddy Doubtfire plus drag queen performances and more; 8-11:59 p.m.; $10-$15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Blackflower Blacksun: The Delta blues rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Saturday 6/24
Cruxapalooza: Crux Fermentation Project is celebrating 11 years of craft beer and community and kicking off the summer season at Cruxapalooza featuring live music all day, a 5K fun run, tie-dye stations and lots of beer; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
Big Ponderoo Music Festival: This new festival will bring Americana and bluegrass music to two intimate stages at Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., and Three Creeks Brewing, 721 Desperado Court; noon-11 p.m.; $175 adults and $70 youth 17 & under; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; bigponderoo.com or 541-549-4979.
Grateful Dead Night with Call Down Thunder & Deadset: Weekly local live music, food trucks, local artisans, kids activities, photo booth, cocktail bar, beer and wine and prize packages to Cascade Equinox Festival; 4-9 p.m.; free; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com/bend-events.
The Deadly Gallows: The Reno-based folk punk-rock band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Music on the Water — My Band Anna: The emerging local indie band My Band Anna will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Last Saturday: Celebrate local art, music and good times with Bend's most eclectic mix of local businesses and musicians; 5-9 p.m.; free; The Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; desertrosebend.com.
Desert Wheelhouse: The Central Oregon cover band will be playing classic rock, country and pop; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sundance Meadows Ranch, 60335 Arnold Market Road, Bend; facebook.com/DesertWheelhouse.
Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon: Three bluegrass and jam bands will each play full sets; 6 p.m.; $45; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Mark Creech: Enjoy food, wine and live music by local artists; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
A Songwriter Sunset Session: Bring a folding chair and enjoy a summer evening with local songwriters Joel Chadd, Alicia Viani & Erin Cole-Baker; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free, suggested donation $10; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; joelchaddmusic.com or 541-323-3955.
Cutmen: The five-piece soul, jazz, funk and Boogaloo band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Ghost of Brian Craig: The American folk rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
The Official Post Pride Afterparty: Queer Creators Collective afterparty with special guest DJs; 9 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Watkins Glen Hay-Ho Afterparty: Special guests Pete Kartsounes, others will perform psychedelic rock; 10-11:59 p.m.; $12.50-$18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 6/25
Big Ponderoo Music Festival: This new festival will bring Americana and bluegrass music to two intimate stages at Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., and Three Creeks Brewing, 721 Desperado Court; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $175 adults and $70 youth 17 & under; bigponderoo.com or 541-549-4979.
Broken Charley: The local band will be playing rock 'n' roll hits from the '70s to 2000s; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Turf Tunes — Leadbetter: The local rock band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; SHARC John Gray Amphitheater, 57250 Overlook Road, Bend; sunriversharc.com.
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Taj Mahal and Los Lobos with North Mississippi Allstars: The American blues musician and the American rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.$39.50-$79.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Hey, Chels and Plum Vision: The pop rock bands will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $12-$18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 6/26
Hot Jazz Night: Swing 44 plays in the style of acoustic hot jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Lowdown Brass Band: The all horn band will perform hip hop, jazz, reggae and soul; 8-11:59 p.m.; $18-$25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Tuesday 6/27
Indigo Girls and Neko Case: The American folk rock music duo will perform with the American singer-songwriter and member of the Canadian indie rock group the New Pornographers; 6:30 p.m.$42.50-$82.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
The Bangers + Guests: Amy Bathen and Austin Ross, an instrument swapping drum and guitar rock duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 6/28
Sonic Benders: The soul, funk band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Broken Charley: The local band will be playing rock 'n' roll hits from the 70's through the 2000's; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar-A Porter Brewing Co., 206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Evan Mullins: The country musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Hemlock, Damage Overdose & Gravewitch: The heavy metal artists will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $12; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 6/22
Doc Ryan Trio: The American roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 6/24
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Bobby Lindstrom & Friends will perform blues; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 6/25
Soul'd Out: The soul, R&B and funk band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 6/24
Sweet Motor: Central Oregon five-piece offers up a blend of Southern rock and blues with an R&B vibe; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 6/26
Jefferson Hope Trio: The trio will perform from the jazz songbook with R&B, pop and Americana; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 6/28
Broken Charley: The local band will be playing rock hits from the 70s through 2000s; 6-8 p.m.; free; bevelbeer.com.
