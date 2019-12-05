Dec. 12 — Marco Benevento, with The Mattson 2 (experimental rock/jazz), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Dec. 12 — John Craigie, with Bart Budwig (Americana), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Dec. 12 — Tim Zimmerman and King’s Brass (brass), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Dec. 13 — The Grouch, Murs (hip-hop), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Dec. 13 — Charlie Parr, with Dead Horses (country blues), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Dec. 13 — Scott Pemberton (rock), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

Dec. 14 — Cascade Crescendo, with Skillethead (jamgrass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Dec. 14 — Art Alexakis (Everclear frontman), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Dec. 15 — Hot Buttered Rum, with Pitchfork Revolution (prog-grass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Dec. 18 — Robert Wynia (Floater frontman), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Dec. 19 — Tammie Brown Holiday Sparkle (going drag for the holidays), The Capitol, Bend, thecapitolbend.com.

Dec. 20 — The Greyhounds, with Caitlin Sherman Band (R&B/soul), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Dec. 21 — Never Come Down, with Skillethead (bluegrass/Americana), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.

Dec. 21 — True Loves (soul), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Dec. 26 — Zipline (rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Dec. 27 — Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Dec. 27 — Dirty Revival, with Joytribe (funk/rock/soul), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Dec. 27 — The Silvertone Devils (roots rock/country), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Dec. 28 — The Fab Four (Beatles tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Dec. 28 — Sassparilla (cow-punk), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.

Dec. 28 — Thomas T. and the Blue Chips (blues), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Dec. 28 — Watkins Glen (classic rock), Pete Kartsounes (singer-songwriter), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Dec. 29 — Fruition, with Danny Barnes (newgrass), Domino Room, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

Dec. 29 — Popcorn (string band pop covers), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Dec. 30 — Brother Gabe and Friends (funk/soul/jams), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Dec. 31 — Tony Smiley (loop rock), Sugar Mama (party rock), McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Bend, mcmenamins.com.

Dec. 31 — Company Grand (R&B/funk/rock), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.

Jan. 4 — Maxwell Friedman Group, with bPollen (funk/fusion/jazz/jams), Domino Room, Bend, parallel44presents.com. (new)

Jan. 10-11 — Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch (Grover Washington Jr. tribute), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.

Jan. 17 — Martha Redbone (folk/blues), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Jan. 17 — High Step Society (electronica/jazz), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

Jan. 21 — Infamous Stringdusters (progressive bluegrass), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

Jan. 23 — Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds, with Tunnel Vision, The John Dank Show, Pacific Roots (reggae/punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com. (new)

Jan. 24 — Struggle Jennings (country rap), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Jan. 30 — The Reverend Horton Heat, with Bloodshot Bill, The Buttertones, The Dusty 45’s (psychobilly/rock ’n’ roll), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 6 — Pink Talking Fish (Pink Floyd/Talking Heads/Phish mashup), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 7 — Dweezil Zappa (Frank’s son plays “Hot Rats”), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 7 — Polyrhythmics (funk/R&B), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

Feb. 7-8 — Cow Bop (Western bebop/swing), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.

Feb. 8 — Kitchen Dwellers (newgrass), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

Feb. 10 — Dark Star Orchestra (Dead tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 14 — The Motet (funk/soul/jazz), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Feb. 19 — Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn (newgrass), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 20 — Nomadic (a cappella), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 20 — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, with Goose (funk/jams), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, midtownbend.com.

Feb. 23 — Ani DiFranco (alt-folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Feb. 27 — Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (blues/rock/R&B), The Belfry, Sisters, belfryevents.com.

Feb. 28 — MarchFourth (funky brass/marching band), Domino Room, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

March 1 — Donavon Frankenreiter, with Christina Holmes (surf-folk), Domino Room, Bend, midtownbend.com.

March 5 — Live from Laurel Canyon (folk rock tribute), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 8 — Joseph (folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 12 — We Shall Overcome (gospel/jazz/soul), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 13-14 — Patrick Lamb (soul/jazz), Jazz at the Oxford, Bend, jazzattheoxford.com.

March 14 — Y&T (glam metal), Midtown Ballroom, Bend, jmaxproductions.net.

March 15 — Anders Osborne and Hayes Carll (blues/rock/country singer-songwriters), Domino Room, Bend, bendticket.com. (new)

March 16 — Irish Rambling House (Irish folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 19 — Mostly Kosher (gypsy rock), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

March 20 — The Hawthorne Roots (roots rock), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

April 2 — Ottmar Leibert and Luna Negra (flamenco), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

April 7 — David Archuleta (pop singer-songwriter), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org. (new)

April 10 — Joytribe (world/funk), The Commons, Bend, parallel44presents.com.

April 13 — Yamato (taiko drumming), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

April 17 — The Beths (power pop/punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

April 22 — Agent Orange, with Spice Pistols (hardcore/classic punk), Volcanic Theatre Pub, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.

April 24 — Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass (brass), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

May 3 — Black Violin (hip-hop/classical), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org. (new)

May 5 — Villalobos Brothers (Mexican rock/folk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

June 3 — Brian Culbertson (jazz/R&B/funk), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

June 26 — John Waite (former Babys/Bad English singer), Tower Theatre, Bend, towertheatre.org.

Aug. 9 — Vampire Weekend (indie rock hates Oxford commas), Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend, bendconcerts.com.