After a lengthy stage absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunriver Stars has set the scene for its first live production in two years, “The Odd Couple (Female Version).” Directed by Ron Pugh, the Neil Simon comedy opens at 7 p.m. Friday at The Door in Sunriver, with additional performances Saturday and the following weekend.
The show is much akin to Simon’s original “The Odd Couple” play, the story of a pair of men who become roommates in the wake of divorces — extreme opposites in personality and personal habits that only a psychoanalyst could love.
“There’s a lot of parallels” to the male version, director Pugh said. “It’s Florence Unger instead of Felix Unger, and Olive Madison instead of Oscar Madison.” Susan Quesada portrays Florence, and Joyce Tittle is Olive.
“Olive is a slob and doesn’t care about anything, and then Florence is a neat freak, and they end up, of course, roommates,” Pugh said. “Everything goes fine at first, but then Olive wants a date with the two Spanish hotties that live upstairs.”
Sparks fly, and not necessarily the good kind, when the two Spaniards, played by Rick LaHusen and Robert Perrine, head downstairs to visit.
“That’s when things change because the date doesn’t go the way Olive wants it to,” Pugh said.
Sunriver Stars is also recognizing this weekend as the start of its 10th anniversary season. Though the pandemic can confuse matters of time and landmark occasions, “We are calling it our 10th anniversary because we stayed active,” said Victoria Kristy, founder of the community theater. Efforts were made via video and a kid’s camp, “just to keep people’s interest up, and to let them know we were still alive and well and just waiting.”
Last summer, the Stars attempted to present a production of the dinner theater show “Mamma Mia! The Secret of the Spoon,” only to have the Delta variant spoil the meal.
“Now it looks like crossing our fingers, knocking on wood, that the worst is behind us, and we are going to be able to continue,” Kristy said.
That includes a plan to present “The Secret of the Spoon” in June, and an all-ages production of “The Wizard of Oz” come fall.
Alas, masks will be required for “The Odd Couple” performances, which, as Kristy noted somewhat bittersweetly, concludes its two-weekend run March 12, when the state mask mandate is scheduled to end.
Sunriver Stars has come a long way from its origins, which began with a production of “The Bremen Town Musicians” in 2012. Early seasons were staged at Sunriver Homeowners Association Aquatic Recreation Center, or SHARC.
“Really and truly, if it weren’t for the first few years that SHARC let us use their space for free, I don’t know if we would’ve gotten off the ground because we had zero in the bank. Any money we got was from my husband,” Kristy said, laughing. “Everybody loved it, even if it was bad, because we were starting something new, and we were making it available for anybody, whether they had past theater experience or not.”
“We were really doing this for community involvement, letting the local community … and the kids and outlying areas experience performance art, because we sing, we dance, we act, we help build the set, so all disciplines of the arts were right there on a platter, free for anybody who wanted to participate,” she said.
When the cost of using the facility went up a few years back, the Stars eventually moved into The Door, a community church in Sunriver that the community theater group continues to use today.
Sunriver Stars has held on to a number of dedicated actors from its earliest efforts, as well as audience members, some of whom have seen every Sunriver Stars production over the past decade, Kristy said.
“I have them stand up at every show if they’ve attended every live performance that we have put on,” she said. “We still have a handful, maybe eight people, who have been with us at every single performance, and I think that’s really cool.”
