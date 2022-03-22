Lasers Lasers Birmingham2.jpg

Lasers Lasers Burmingham

 Submitted photo
One of the important rules of modern music-making is to pick a name for your project that’s easily searchable and will stand out in a crowd.

Alex Owen has done that. Based out of Los Angeles, he plays classic country music under the name Lasers Lasers Birmingham, which sounds like it should be a British psych-rock band, or maybe a laser tag place in Alabama. Instead, it’s a cool mustachioed dude making left-of-center twang that’s like 70% George Jones, 15% ‘70s SoCal country-rock and 15% Pink Floyd. If that sounds like your kind of blend, get thee to his 2019 album “Warning” – and upcoming show at Silver Moon.

Lasers Lasers Birmingham: $10, 8 p.m. Thursday, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, www.silvermoonbrewing.com.

