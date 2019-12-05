A week away
Dec. 13
• 2019 Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl Fundraiser, Downtown, Bend; benduglysweaterpubcrawl.com or 541-788-3628.
Dec. 14
• Holiday Lights Ride, Bend Senior Center, Bend; bendbikes.org or 541-241-6077.
• Bend Burlesque: Under the Mistletoe, The Capitol, Bend; bendticket.com
• Craft-0! A Holiday Market, The Old Ironworks, Bend; 541-241-2754.
2 weeks
away
Dec. 19
• Tammie Brown’s Holiday Sparkle, The Capitol, Bend; justinbucklesproductions.com or 503-706-2335.
Dec. 20-22
• Swingin’ Tower Christmas, Tower Theatre, Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Dec. 21
• Roast of 2019, 10 Barrel — Eastside, Bend; ipockpro.com or 541-749-8611.
Dec. 22
• Menorah Lighting in the Old Mill District, Old Mill District, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
3 weeks
away
Dec. 27
• Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, Tower Theatre, Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Dec. 28
• The Fab Four — The Ultimate Beatles Tribute, Tower Theatre, Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Dec. 29
• Meow Meow, Tower Theatre, Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Dec. 31
• Roaring 20s Speakeasy with Company Grand, The Belfry, Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
4 weeks
away
Jan. 2
• Winter Art Series: Exploring Our Collection-2D Works Lecture, High Desert Museum, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Jan. 3-19
• “Nine”, Cascades Theatre, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Jan. 8-Feb. 28
• Sisters Library Annual Art Exhibit, Sisters Public Library, Sisters; 541-549-6157.
Jan. 6
• Intro to Improv, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Bend; 541-749-0314.
