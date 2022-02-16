Where to GO! and What to DO! in Central Oregon
Bret Jackson / The Bulletin

GO!'s popular survey to pick the best of the best, the top dogs, the creme de la creme of places to go and activities to enjoy is back after an extended hiatus caused by matters beyond our control. 

We've renamed the survey Where to GO! and What to DO! in Central Oregon; we added a prize drawing for those who participate in nominations and voting; added new categories and be sure to watch for an announcement about fanfare to celebrate the winners.

We're kicking off the survey Thursday with a nomination round: Tell us who deserves to be in the top three and advance to the finals to compete for the top spot. The winners are based on you: 100%!

You'll have until March 7 to enter your nominations. Voting for the top three will begin March 10. To enter a nomination, go to bendbulletin.com/go-do/.

We look forward to seeing who emerges victorious.  

Reporter: 541-383-0308, jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com

