After seven years as a guitar maker — first at Breedlove Guitars in Bend, then Preston Thompson Guitars in Sisters — Joel Chadd decided to quit the luthier business in January to focus full time on his burgeoning career in folk music. It was a decision he’d considered for several years.
“I was realizing how much music was a part of my being, and how much I wanted it to be a part of my life moving forward,” Chadd, 33, said. “That’s what got me into building guitars in the first place — to be frank, it wasn’t a desire to be a woodworker.”
There was just one problem: He quit his stable job in the middle of a pandemic, which has made being a professional musician even more of a struggle than normal.
Still, Chadd said he knows his leap of faith was the right call.
“There is nerves for sure that are there, but it just felt right,” he said. “To be able to give myself to music entirely … there was a lot of peace in that.”
Chadd comes from a musical family. His grandmother was a jazz singer in the 1940s in San Francisco, and his father was a member of a Sacramento-based country-rock band in the late ’60s and early ’70s, he said.
But besides a brief flirtation with the drums while growing up in Philomath, Chadd didn’t begin to start playing music seriously until he was 21, he said. He first got back into drumming, then he taught himself guitar at age 23.
For a while, Chadd played in the Bend alt-country band Trailer 13, but now he’s prepping his solo album debut. But COVID-19 has delayed that release numerous times, mostly due to the difficulty of recording during a pandemic.
Gathering a group of fellow musicians, a producer and an engineer into a studio all at once has been tricky recently, he said.
“There’s been multiple times where someone’s been exposed or potentially exposed, so we have to wait two weeks,” Chadd said. “Or, I just traveled, and we need to take another test before we go in.”
Furthermore, the inability to play live shows during a pandemic has cut off Chadd’s income source. But it’s also messed with the ability to polish his songs, he said.
“That’s such a great way to cut your teeth on new music,” Chadd said of live shows. “It’s so different playing in front of people, (versus) just sitting in the garage and practicing as a band.”
To support himself financially, Chadd played a few livestream concerts last year. This includes the Worthy Roots Relief Fund online concert series — hosted by Worthy Brewing and the Bend Roots Revival music festival — which raised money to pay local musicians for these online gigs.
However, Chadd said he gave a percentage of his pay from these livestream shows to other local musicians. Because he still had his job at Preston Thompson Guitars at the time, he was less in need of the income than other local musicians who relied on gigs, he said.
“It felt really good to be able to help where I could,” Chadd said.
There isn’t a set release date for Chadd’s debut album yet, but he expects it to be ready by late summer. At the very least, it will be out in the world by his scheduled album release show on Sept. 17, at the Volcanic Theatre Pub, he said.
When that record is released, purchasing it online or physically — there will be vinyl LPs and CDs available — will be the best way to support Chadd, he said.
But for now, he recommends fans follow him on Instagram at @joel_chadd_music, or visit his website, joelchaddmusic.com, to get updates on his releases, he said. Those curious can also visit Chadd’s page on Bandcamp, where his single “Take Me Home” is available for digital purchase for $1.
