Country artist Brantley Gilbert will perform on Aug. 8 at the Old Mill District amphitheater, according to an Old Mill District announcement.
Gilbert released the full-length "Fire & Brimstone" in 2019, followed by last year's deluxe edition. This month saw the release of the single "The Worst Country Song of All Time," for which he teamed with Toby Keith and HARDY.
Oregon's genre-blending "little orchestra" Pink Martini will bring its flair for Latin, jazz and pop to the amphitheater on Sept. 19.
With these additions, Les Schwab Amphitheater has announced 24 shows for the season, with more to come, according to the Old Mill District.
Online presales run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at www.bendconcerts.com, with the password "local," according to the release. Regular sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at either bendconcerts.com or the Old Mill District Ticket Mill, located between Lush and Tumalo Art Co.
