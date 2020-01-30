Thursday 1/30
Livewire Music Group: The acoustic band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; RiversPlaceBend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Bill Powers: The folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.
After the Hill Chill Music Series — Eric Leadbetter: The rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.
The Blank Tapes: THe rock band performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Echo Still: The local trio performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Benefit Concert for United Way and Other Nonprofits: Matt Puccio Jr., Holly Wilson and Jordan Anthony will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-389-6507.
Corrupted Kin: The local acoustic trio performs; 7:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Reverend Horton Heat: The psychobilly band performs with special guests The Buttertones, Dusty 45’s and Bloodshot Bill; 8 p.m.-midnight; $35; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Bass in the Basement Season 2, Episode 2: Bass artists G Rad, DJ Nofux, Druzy, Late Bloomer and more will perform; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; 541-678-5740.
Friday 1/31
Friday Night Music Series — Leadbetter Duo: The rock band performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
The Nomads: The world folk band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Loose Platoon: The blues-rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
January Lip Sync Battle: Anyone is welcome to perform a 1-2 minute section of a song for a chance to win, awards will be given for best performance best syncing and crowd favorite; 6-9 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed Taproom, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.
Olivia Knox: The 16-year-old musician performs; 6-8 p.m.; Jackson’s Corner — Eastside, 1500 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; 541-647-2198.
Bill Powers: The folk artist will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Matt Borden: The country artist performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fourth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.
Joe Fidanzo: The classic rock artist and his band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Emerald City: The classic rock band performs; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Oregon Fryer: The bluegrass-swing band performs; 9-11:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
DJ Theclectik: The DJ will spin a mix of hip-hop, soul, electronica and more; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Saturday 2/1
Dark Night of the Soul: Six local and regional acts will perform including Heavy Light, This Island Earth, Waterstrider, The Seshen and more; 4-10 p.m.; $12; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; darknightofthesoulfest.com or 541-977-1525.
Adam and the Woodsmen: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Corinne Sharlet EP Release Show: The singer-songwriter will perform with special guest Bill Powers; 7-9 p.m.; donations accepted; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
Fluffalove: The 70s acoustic duo performs; 6 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed Taproom, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.
Cedar Teeth: The indie folk-rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-382-4080.
Appaloosa: The country-folk band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Sons of Beer, 1320 NEW Third St., Prineville; 562-810-1818.
Youth Choir of Central Oregon Winter Concert: The student choir will perform a range of tradition, jazz, gospel and Broadway classics; 7 p.m.; $10; Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; ycco.org or 541-385-0470.
Eric Leadbetter: The rock musician performs; 7 p.m.; free; Cork Cellars, 391 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; 541-549-2675.
Joe Fidanzo: The classic rock artist and his band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Emerald City: The classic rock band performs; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Sweet Red and the Hot Rod Billies: The rockabilly band performs; 9-11:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Yak Attack: The electro-funk band performs; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ Alatin: The DJ will play classic hip-hop and funk; 9-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 10 p.m.; free 21 and over; Velvet, 805 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-728-0303.
Sunday 2/2
Down North: The Seattle punk, funk and soul band performs; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 2/3
Elwood: The soul-folk artist performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; The Open Door, 303 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; 541-549-6076.
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Ventis: The ukulele artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Derek Michael Marc: The classic blues and rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; 541-633-7821.
Tuesday 2/4
Carol Rossio: The jazz artist performs; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
City Of The Sun: The acoustic post-rock trio performs with special guest Kiltro; 9-midnight; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 2/5
Winter Songwriter Series — Alex Winters: The folk-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free reservations recommended; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 541-526-6870.
Pete Kartsounes and Eric Leadbetter Band: The folk and roots musicians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
