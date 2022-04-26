GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 4/28
Fireside Concert Series — Mike Coykendall: The veteran songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Gus Clark & The Least of His Problems: The Americana musician will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Seedling: The indie-rock duo will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Ryan Montbleau: The acclaimed singer/songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 4/29
One Mad Man: The one-man band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Paul Eddy Band: The two-piece band featuring guitarist Paul Eddy and drummer Kyle Pickard will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Silvertone Devils: The local roots, rock ‘n’ roll and old-country band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
The Gold Souls: The funk, soul, blues band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Old Revival with The Roof Rabbits: The band will perform in their signature punk-rock style; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ Jack: The DJ will be playing hip-hop & R&B; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 4/30
Locals Fest: Join for a fun-filled afternoon of live music from One Mad Man, delicious beer and the opportunity to sample some of the new Bend Brewpub food menu items; 2 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Mikey Bilello: The electric guitarist will perform a mash up of blues, funk and jazz; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Bobby Lindstrom: The singer-songwriter and bluesman will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Greg Bryce & His Guitar: The local guitarist will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bendcider or 541-410-0639.
Andy Fecteau — Brave New World: The Americana fusion musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Night Channels & Morrow: The local alternative rock band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Reputation: The rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 5/1
Local Musician Night: The Astro will be featuring different local musicians each Sunday and offering happy hour drink specials all day; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Ivan Gabriel & Ariel Posen: The roots-rock musicians will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 5/2
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Chicano Batman: The four-piece soul, funk, indie and psychedelic rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $24; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Tuesday 5/3
Open Mic Night: Bill Powers is hosting a night full of music, poetry, spoken word and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
The Far Side: The American alternative hip-hop group will perform; 8 p.m.; $40 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 5/4
She’s With Me: The all-female indie/folk band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Ian Noe: The country singer-songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 4/30
Second Son and The Rain Dog: The country, Americana band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 4/28
Now & Then: The blues, rock duo will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/30
Swing 44: The jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 5/1
She’s With Me: The all-female indie/folk band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Saturday 4/30
Backyard Music with Wyelow and Lassen: The local folk artists will perform; 7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Wednesday 5/4
Dirtbag Visions and Friends: The jam band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
