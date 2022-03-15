Live music
Thursday 3/17
Soul'd Out: The hip-hop trio will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — O' Kanes, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Cascade Highlander Pipers: The local Irish/Scottish pipe band will perform; 4-5 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — O' Kanes, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Five Pint Mary: The local band will perform a unique blend of Irish and American folk rock with an edge of punk; 5-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — O' Kanes, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Cascade Highlands Pipe Band: The Irish/Scottish pipe band will perform; 5:30 p.m.; free; The Pine Tavern, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/centraloregonsoriginalpipeband or 541-382-5581.
Third Thursday Spoken Word Night: Join for a spoken word open mic night the third Thursday of the month. All writers and readers and word-lovers invited to attend and read.; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-323-3955.
Fireside Concert Series — Laurel Brauns Duo: Enjoy some gorgeous Irish tunes performed by the folk artists; 6-8 p.m.; $30 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
St. Patty's Day with The Jess Ryan Band: Celebrate St. Patty's Day with the local rock band; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend or 541-639-4776.
St. Patty's Day celebration with Woodsmen: The Americana band will perform for the holiday; 7 p.m.; $5 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Alibi: The guitar-based rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Eric Leadbetter Band: The local band will perform their classic rock sound; 8-11 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — Father Lukes Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: The American funk jam band from Baltimore will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $25; Midtown, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; jmaxproductions.net.
Friday 3/18
J. Graves: The local dance, punk musician will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — O' Kanes, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
JuJu Eyeball: The local band will perform '70s and '80s music; 4-7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — Father Luke's Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Ballybogs: The local traditional Irish band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — O' Kanes, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Cascade Highlands Pipe Band: The Irish/Scottish pipe band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Pine Tavern, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/centraloregonsoriginalpipeband or 541-382-5581.
Après Ski Bash Concert Series — Lespecial: Connecticut-based trio bringing you their signature blend of hip-hop, metal, house, indie-rock and apocalyptic dub; 7 p.m.; free; Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-323-3955.
Eric Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Irish Rambling House: The performing band melds the heart of Celtic and American folk music with the discipline and sophistication of Baroque music; 7:30 p.m.; $27 - $47; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Murkury + Friends: Minted Events brings underground bass music all night long; 7:30 p.m.; $20 at the door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Ana Popovic: This high-energy concert showcases not only Ana's mesmerizing blues guitar skills but also her band; 8 p.m.; $30; The Belfry, 302 East Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com 541- 815-9122.
Coyote Willow: The local Americana duo will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — Father Luke's Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
DJ NYM: Two nights of funk, soul and hip-hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Spunj: The Eugene-based jam band will perform; 9:30 p.m.; $13; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 3/19
Cascade Highlander Pipers: The local Irish/Scottish pipe band will perform; 1-2 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — O' Kanes, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Ballybogs: The local traditional Irish band will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — O' Kanes, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Jack Maybe Project: The Americana musician will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — Father Luke's Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Ben Larsen Band: The Portland-based singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — O' Kanes, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Parade of Bad Guys: The rock ‘n’ roll and alt-country band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
So Much House Luke Mandala plus special guest Rose City Underground: Central Oregon's monthly house and techno music night; 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; $15 - $20, kids $5; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio/events or 720-842-2823.
Dry Canyon Stampede: Central Oregon's favorite country western dance band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Cedar Teeth: The Oregon-based roots band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School — Father Luke's Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Yak Attack: The Portland-based electronica trio will perform; 9 p.m.; $17; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
North By North, The Roof Rabbits & Helga: The Chicago rock duo, Bend's pop punk band and the garage rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ NYM: Two nights of funk, soul and hip-hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 3/20
Open Mic Night: Show off your musical, poetic or storytelling skills; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Portland Cello Project — Purple Reign: The Pacific Northwest's premiere alt-classical ensemble will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $30-$55; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 3/21
The Whags & Amargoso: The Seattle-based, five-piece rock 'n' roll band will perform; 7 p.m.; $5 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Wednesday 3/23
Olivia Awbrey Band: Portland-based indie guitarist, singer and lyricist will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Matt Walden: The "beach-pop" singer/songwriter from Bradenton, Florida, will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Bridge City Sinners, Goddamn Gallows, Beyond The Lamplight: The traditional string band, the Americana-punk band and the local rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Thursday 3/17
St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans: Brimhall Academy Irish Dancers and live music with Shane Brown & Quin; 5:30 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Saturday 3/19
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 3/21
Paul Eddy: The local country musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 3/17
St. Patrick's Day Rave: Join for a night of music, dancing, green beer and silliness with DJ collective Basscamp; 6-10 p.m.; $5-$10; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Friday 3/18
Friday Night Music with Jay Si Proof: The band will perform dance grooves, catchy melodies, personal lyrics and jazzy harmonies; 7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 3/17
Honey Don't: The local Americana country soul band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 3/19
Richard Taelor Trio: The jazz trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 3/20
Doc Ryan Trio: The American roots music group will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
