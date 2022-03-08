Live music
Thursday 3/10
Fireside Concert Series — The Shook Twins: The folk group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $30 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Toast & Jam: The Bend-based roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Dr, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Mike Shane: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Maita with the Color Study: Portland’s indie-rock musician will perform; 9 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 3/11
Paul Eddy: The local singer will perform solo; 5 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Beer & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/pauleddyband or 541-639-4776.
Guacalypsos: The four-piece band brings an energetic mix of Caribbean styles, calypso, reggae, Tejano, blues, folk and more; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Dry Canyon Stampede: The local country band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Alicia Viani Band & Joel Chadd: The Bend-based songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
DJ NYM: Two nights of funk, soul and hip hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 3/12
Erin Cole-Baker: The New Zealand singer-songwriter and longtime Bend resident will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Evoke Winery Bend, 330 SW Powerhouse Drive #110, Bend; facebook.com/erincolebakermusic or 541-386-3700.
Paul Eddy: The local singer will perform solo; 6 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pauleddyband or 541-639-4776.
José González with Special Guest Jess Williamson: The Swedish indie-folk singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $77-$95; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Jenner Fox Band & Beth Wood: An evening of soul, laughter, and community at the historic Belfry. Featuring local troubadours Jenner Fox and Beth Wood; 7-10 p.m.; $20; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Unmasking Party with Precious Byrd: The rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Dr, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Toast and Jam: The acoustic folk-rock band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Oregon Fryer: The local Americana, honky-tonk band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Victory Swig: Classic rock, reggae and jam band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Good Grief & Old Revival: The alternative indie rock bands will perform; 9 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ NYM: Two nights of funk, soul and hip hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 3/13
Open Mic Night: Show off your musical, poetic or storytelling skills; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Monday 3/14
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 3/15
G Love & The Juice: The three-member alternative, blues, hip hop band from Philadelphia will perform; 8 p.m.; $29.50; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; jmaxproductions.net or 541-408-4329.
Public (ROCK) Choir: The Public (ROCK) Choir will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $18; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio.
Wednesday 3/16
Sonny Hess: The Rhythm & Blues musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 3/12
Arthur Buezo: The folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 3/14
Evan Mullins: The local pianist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Friday 3/11
Arthur Buezo: The local pianist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; facebook.com/Arthurbuezosmusic or 458-202-1090.
Midtown Yacht Club: 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend
Thursday 3/10
Garret Alexander: The acoustic, soulful musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bendmidtownyachtclub.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 3/10
Cheyenne West & Kurt Silva: The rock 'n' roll artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 3/12
Randy Stark Quartet: The jazz group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 3/13
The Ballybogs: The band will perform traditional Irish music; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.