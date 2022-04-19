GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 4/21
Subline: The local artist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Charley Crockett: The blues artist will perform; 8 p.m.; $25, sold out; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 4/22
Bryan Bielanski: The acoustic rock singer/songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Anthony Frijia: The folk-Americana artist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/Leadbetterband.
The Hajj, Noogy & Radolescents: The rock bands will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Minted Events Presents — Thought Process and Friends: DJs Thought Process, Cut Rugs, Hugh Manatee and Simple will present bass music all night; 7:30 p.m.-midnight; $20; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Ballroom Thieves & Lady Lamb: The indie folk-rock trio and the folk, pop and indie rock singer will perform; 8 p.m.; $18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
LadyDice & Goon Squad & Northorn Lights: The hip-hop rap artists will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 4/23
Cuchulain — Sing In The Shower Single Release Tour: Catch Eugene-based songwriter Cuchulain's full horn band; 3-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Bryan Bielanski: The acoustic rock singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Dennis & Brad's Great Brewery Tour: The multi-instrumentalist duo will perform everything from traditional Americana to Celtic tunes and punk folk; 7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
TECH N9NE: The rapper will perform; 8 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Skillethead: The local roots band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Maxwell Friedman Group with Brother Gabe and DJPK: The neo-jazz, funk, soul band will perform; 9 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 4/24
Local Musician Night: The Astro will be featuring different local musicians each Sunday and offering happy hour drink specials all day; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Monday 4/25
Taiko Project: The taiko group will perform a modern American style of taiko drumming, blending traditional forms with an innovative and fresh aesthetic; 7:30 p.m.; $17-$32 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 4/26
Open Mic Night: Bill Powers is hosting a night full of music, poetry, spoken word and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
The Hu — Black Thunder Tour: The rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $27; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 4/27
Superball: The bell bottom rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble — "Maxville to Vanport": A multimedia concert of songs and short films with live music performed by the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble and vocalist Marilyn Keller; 7:30 p.m.; $17-$26 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 4/23
Karyn Ann & Douglas Allen: The Portland-based soul, Americana singer-songwriters will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 4/25
Bill Powers: The local folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 4/21
Holus Bolus: The one-man-band will perform acoustic-psychedelic, groove-rock music; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/23
Alicia Viani & Mark Karwan: The jazz duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 4/24
Jonathan Foster: The Americana artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Saturday 4/23
The Buckly’s: The local rock trio will perform; 6 p.m.; free; facebook.com/BucklysBend or 541-306-6689.
