Live music
Thursday 2/17
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Latin Night: DJ Cruz and DJ Raider Mystic will spin Latin music all night long; 9 p.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday 2/18
Something Dirty: The Bend-based rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Apres Ski Bash — Jeshua Marshall: The local musician will perform bluesy and folky Americana tunes; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-323-3955.
High Street Band: The band will perform an Eagles and country tribute show; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/Walt-Reillys-108793241661729 or 541-546-0511.
Fractal and Leadbetter: Fractal and Bend rock titans Leadbetter Band are joining forces for a locals night; 8 p.m.; $10; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
80s Dance Party: DJ Raider Mystic will be spinning '80s music all night long; 9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
DJ Vacay: Two nights of hip hop, R&B and electronica; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 2/19
Connor Bennet: The local songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Tumalo; facebook.com/Bend-Cider-Co-107642368203157 or 541-410-0639.
Silverado Trio: The Americana trio will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Erin Cole-Baker: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, 909 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/erincolebakermusic or 541-550-3795.
John Shipe & Lilli Worona: The violin and fiddle artist and the folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
So Much House: DJs Eyeneye, Spillz itsfine and more will spin music for the monthly house music dance party; 7 p.m.; free; Avid Cider, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/AVIDCider or 541-706-9240.
Minted Events Presents — BOGL + Friends: DJs BOGL, N.O.X., Mienne and Clok Work will perform electronic music; 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.; $20; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; facebook.com/MintedEvent or 541-668-1046.
CPTN OVER and Mary Eliza: The surf rockers and jazzy folk singer-songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $5 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Corrupted Kin: The acoustic trio will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
DJ Vacay: Two nights of hip hop, R&B and electronica; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 2/20
Open Mic Night: Show off your musical, poetic or storytelling skills; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Beats Antique: The experimental world fusion and electronic music group will perform; 7 p.m.; $32; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave.. Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 2/23
Pete Kartsounes Songs & Stories: The local folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Silvertone Devils: The local Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Mickey Avalon: The renowned rapper will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Music at food carts
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Friday 2/18
Apres-Ski — Evan Mullins Duo: The Bend-based piano and violin duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
Saturday 2/19
Mike Wayock: The rock, blues and funk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 2/21
Shaene Marie Pascal: The local folk, jazz artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 2/17
Larkspur Stand: The Americana, indie-bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 2/19
Don McFarlane Trio: The jazz trio will perform with Lori Fletcher; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 2/20
Now & Then: The blues, rock and soul duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
