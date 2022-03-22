GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 3/24
Fireside Concert Series — Humbird: The folk singer, songwriter will perform her new album; 6-8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Lasser Lasser Birmingham & Special Guest: The country musician will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Tyler Bolts: Local solo artist performing well known, upbeat covers; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 3/25
Radio Ranch: The country dance band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Dead Lee Duo: The Portland-based folk duo will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Twisted Pine: The Boston-based bluegrass band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $10; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Typhoon: The Portland-based American indie rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $22; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Willy Tea Taylor & The Fellership: The folk singer will perform with special guest Fox & Bones; 8 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Oasis Basement: Local DJs will perform; 10 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 3/26
Karl McHugh: The pop-folk songwriter will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Radio Ranch: The country dance band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Slaid Cleaves: The Americana artist will perform; 7 p.m.; $30; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Lung & Third Seven with Special Guest: The modern electro/classic rock duo will perform with local artists; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Zepparella: The all-female American Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $25-$45; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Strong Alibi: The guitar-based rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Rare Form Events — Sundress: The Portland-based DJ will perform; 8:30 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers: The punk-rock, country fusion band will perform with special guest Johnny Bourbon; 9 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 3/27
Open Mic Night: Show off your musical, poetic or storytelling skills; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Slothrust with Calva Louise: The rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $12-$15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 3/28
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 3/29
The British Invasion: The band will perform British music that dominated the charts and the airwaves with bands such as Manfred Mann, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, and Herman’s Hermits along with dozens more; 7:30 p.m.; $40-$65; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Ghost Funk Orchestra: The New York-based psychedelic soul band will perform with The Jack Moves; 8 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 3/30
Dead Lee Duo: The Portland-based folk duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
The Pine Hearts: The Alt-Bluegrass trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Mo Lowda & The Humble: The Philly-based indie band will perform; 9 p.m.; $15 single person, $25 per couple; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Thursday 3/24
Jessie Thoreson & The Crown Fire: The 4-piece, folk-rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com
Saturday 3/26
Conner Bennett: The local songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 3/28
One Mad Man: The one man band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 3/24
Dead Lee Duo: The Portland-based folk duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 3/26
Dave Finch & Eric Stoup: The jazz duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 3/27
The Muddy Souls: The acoustic jam band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Saturday 3/26
Magical Mystery Four: The Beatles classics band will make people of all ages dance, sing, twist and shout; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/MM4BAND or 541-408-2599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.