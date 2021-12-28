Thursday 12/30
J. Graves: The dance-punk band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Friday 12/31
Roaring '20s New Years Eve Celebration & Silent Auction: Yoga classes with live music by local artists all day long, with a NYE party to end the night; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; $25-$40; Namaspa Yoga Community, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; namaspa.com or 541-550-8550.
New Year’s Eve Bash: Celebrate NYE with live music, a $10 raffle, bubbly, party flair and a chance to win prizes; 3-10 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc or 541-383-1599.
Jeshua Marshall's NYE Bash: The Americana-punk band and a lineup of many other local musicians will perform for the holiday; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Locals Night — New Years Eve Party in Midtown: Dance your way from 2021 to 2022 with a roster of beloved local musicians including The Roof Rabbits, Black Flowers Black Sun, Pool Side Leper Society, Tyler Martian and Helga; 7 p.m.; $12.50 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-668-1046.
New Years Animal Mask-uerade Ball: DJ’s Mr. Mumu and Yawning spin at 9; 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; $20 after 9 p.m.; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
NYE with Strong Alibi: Central Oregon's newest rock band performs unique versions of some of rocks greatest songs for the holiday; 7-10 p.m.; free; American Legion Post 45, 52532 Drafter Road, La Pine; 541-536-1402.
NYE Dance Party: The local DJs Softclip and Mafimi will perform; 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Bass Camp Presents New Years Eve Masquerade: A night of mystique, electronic music and dancing to celebrate the turn of the new year with five live DJs including DJ Yoda, Jenesis, FissionX and Taamamno B2B, On Call and TenTwentyThree and Rave Kitty; 9 p.m.-3 a.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
New Year's Eve Celebration: Band of Comerados, an acoustic feel-good group, will perform till midnight; 9 p.m.; $10; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Saturday 1/1
Alejandro Fleites: Alejandro and his trio will be performing the songs of his native Cuba including salsa, rhumba and Afro-Cuban; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Monday 1/3
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 1/4
Garrett Miller and Friends: The Banjo maestro brings his bluegrass flavor every Tuesday night; 4-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 1/5
JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.