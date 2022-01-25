Live music
Thursday 1/27
Fireside Concert Series — Jeffrey Martin: The Americana musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Possessed By Paul James with Johnny Bourbon: The folk, country, bluegrass artist will perform; 9 p.m.; $15-$18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 1/28
Richard Taelour & CJ Neary: The Grandfather-Grandson duo will perform on guitar and fiddle; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Possibly Irish: The Irish band will perform in the lodge; 7 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; facebook.com/PossiblyIrish or 541-822-3799.
Necktie Killer & Lurk and Loiter: Bend's primer ska-punk band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Fractal with Hobbyist: The jamtronica, hip hop band will perform; 9 p.m.; $8-$10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ ALATIN: A night of Funk, Soul and Hip-Hop from the live DJ; 9 p.m.; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 1/29
The Mostest: The Bend-based heavy Americana band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Cuchulain: The low-voiced folk singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Beatles Tribute: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $54-$74; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
JuJu Eyeball: The local, high-energy Beatles cover band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Strong Alibi: The guitar-based rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
DJ GROUND$CORE: A night of funk, hip-hop, and house from the live DJ; 9 p.m.; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Monday 1/31
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 2/1
Donavon Frankenreiter with Christina Holmes: The classic blues-rooted funk musician will perform with the alternative folk artist; 7 p.m.; $22; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 2/2
Oregon Fryer: The Americana, honky-tonk and rock ‘n’ roll band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Goose: The Connecticut-based rock act will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; jmaxproductions.net or 541-408-4329.
Music at food carts
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Saturday 1/29
Backyard Beer Garden Music with Wyelow & Matti Joy: The folk artists will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Friday 1/28
Apres-Ski — Kenny Hadden: The Bend-based acoustic musician will perform Americana; 5-7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Thursday 1/27
Toast & Jams: The local roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Saturday 1/29
Erin Cole-Baker: The singer, songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 1/31
Greg Botsford & Lebart: The rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 1/27
Long Tall Daddy: The two-piece county band; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 1/29
Lisa Dae Trio: The jazz artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 1/30
Left Vessel: The folk artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
