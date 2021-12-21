Friday 12/24

Christmas Eve with Nancy Blake & Danny Harris: The acoustic cover duo will perform; 3:30 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/nancy.mooney.399041 or 541-382-8711.

Sunday 12/26

Dead Lee: The Portland-based folk duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Monday 12/27

The Mostest: The Americana group will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.

Tuesday 12/28

Fractal: The local five-member cover band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Winter Song: The concert, put on by Merideth Kaye Clark, will include a collection of beloved tunes and tales that celebrate winter and all it represents: love, family, solitude, renewal and warmth; 7:30 p.m.; $20-$30; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Wednesday 12/29

Song and Story with Pete Kartsounes: The folk artist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.

Eric Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

