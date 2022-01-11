Thursday 1/13
Fireside Concert Series — Miguel Hernandez: The jazz artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Latin Night: Get your dancing shoes on for a night full of Latin music by DJ Raider Mystic; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Friday 1/14
One Mad Man: The local one-man-band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Apres Ski Bash Concert Series — Spunj: The Eugene-based high energy, multi-genre jam quartet bringing you a versatile blend of classic hard rock and punchy alt-pop; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks Street Street, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-788-3628.
Alicia Viani Band & Joel Chadd: The jazz, Americana duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Kody West & Austin Meade: The Texas country and bluegrass duo will perform; 8 p.m.; $18; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Saturday 1/15
Mike Wayock: The local singer-songwriter will perform; noon; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Live Music Holiday Series: Weekly live music in the heated tent; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/Bend-Brewing-Co-127868767226951 or 541-383-1599.
John Shipe: The acoustic-Americana singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
So Much House: A night full of house music by DJs Romz, Quiver, M Stark, and Its Fine; 7 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Monday 1/17
Garrett Miller: The banjo maestro brings his bluegrass flavor; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Subtronics — The Fractal Tour: Electronic DJs Boogie T, Level Up, Phonon and Neonix will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Tuesday 1/18
Garrett Miller and Friends: The Banjo maestro brings his bluegrass flavor every Tuesday night; 4-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 1/19
Sweet N' Juicy: The trio will perform songwriter-funk, people-pleasing music; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Motet Keep on Don't Stoppin' Tour: The funk, soul, jazz and rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Metalachi: The heavy metal band will perform; 9 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
