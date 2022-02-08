Live music
Thursday 2/10
Fireside Concert Series — Left Coast Country: The country music collective will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tiger Lyn: The jazz, country, disco artist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Too Many Zooz: New York City’s Busking Sensation funk, jazz trio will perform; 9 p.m.; $18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 2/11
Jordan Shaw: The North Carolina native grassroots musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
MDC: The punk rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
DJ SKNNY MRCLS: Two nights of soul, hip-hop and dub; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 2/12
Leadbetter band: The local rock band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Nicoles, The Rumpeppers & Mari: Some of Bend's best up and coming rock 'n' roll bands combine forces to bring fury to the Silver Moon Tap Room; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
"Love Is..." A Dinner Cabaret: Join for an evening of live music featuring local talent while enjoying fine dining at Chops Bistro; 7:30 p.m.; $20; Chops Bistro, 370 East Cascades Avenue, Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-549-6015.
David Archuleta: The American pop singer will perform; 8-10:30 p.m.; $31-$48, VIP packages available; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
HWY 97 Band: The four-person classic rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Heart & Soul — A Valentine Celebration: Mobile Dance Party brings local funk superstars, The Cutmen, to get you grooving into the evening; 8:30 p.m.; $9 online; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Beyond The Lamplight with Boss' Daughter: The Reno-based rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; $12-$15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ SKNNY MRCLS: Two nights of soul, hip-hop and dub; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 2/13
Open Mic Night: Show off your musical, poetic or storytelling skills; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 2/16
Quattlebaum: The local banjo player will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Pete Kartsounes Songs & Stories: The local folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Mandy Harvey: The deaf singer and songwriter will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $30-$50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Kitchen Dwellers: The bluegrass band will perform; 8:30 p.m.$18; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
The Elovaters with Kyle Smith: The Boston-based reggae band will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Music at food carts
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Friday 2/11
Apres-Ski — BAM: The Bend-based acoustic rock band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 2/12
Dan Martin: The local singer songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 2/14
Use Ta Do: The local singer songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 2/10
Eric Leadbetter: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 2/12
Something Good Trio: The jazz trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Midtown Yacht Club: 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend
Sunday 2/12
Kenny Hadden: The Bend-based acoustic musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bendmidtownyachtclub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.