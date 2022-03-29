GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 3/31
Swinging Doors: The honky-tonk band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Fireside Concert Series — Dreams vs. Reality: The Portland-based neo soul, hip hop, jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US-20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Masters of Hawaiian Music — George Kahumoko Jr., Jeff Peterson & Sonny Lim: The Hawaiian musical trio will perform; 7 p.m.; $38-$67; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Joe Fidanzo: The classic rock/country musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Jeff Crosby & The Refugees: The Americana musician will perform; 8 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 4/1
Rudolf Korv: The Eugene-based Americana roots singer/songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Brave New World: The rock, punk and blues band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
An Evening with Bill Keale: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/SistersDepot or 541-904-4660.
Mark Ransom & The Mostest: The heavy Americana band will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Dr, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Rev Peyton's Big Damn Band with Zach Person: The country blues trio will perform; 9 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
DJS VACAY + DMP: A night of hip hop, R&B, and electronica; 9-11:30 p.m.; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 4/2
The Mutineers: The rock 'n' roll duo will perform two sets; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Ky Burt: The local multi-instrumentalist will perform; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bendcider or 541-410-0639.
The Brethren — EP Release Party: The country band will perform songs off their debut EP; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Rudolf Korv: The Eugene-based Americana roots singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Summer Like The Season & Wylowe: The electro-dance band will perform with local indie dance-rocker Wylowe; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Bad Religion: The American punk rock band will perform on a bill with Slaughterhouse; 8 p.m.; $35; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Rick Buckley and Friends: The rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 4/3
Local Musician Night: The Astro will be featuring different local musicians each Sunday and offering happy hour drink specials all day; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
The Black Tones, Nordista freeze & Killer Whale: The Seattle-based rock ‘n’ roll band; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 4/4
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 4/5
The Loud and Clear Tour: The rappers will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 4/6
Broken Charley: The acoustic duo, covering songs from the '50s to present, will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats: The progressive psychobilly folk grass band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Far Out West with Company Grand: The Portland-based funk-infused rock and jazz band will perform; 9 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Music at food carts
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Saturday 4/2
Larkspur Stand: The Bend-based Americana, indie, bluegrass band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 4/2
Bim Jeam and The Sadness: The R&B blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 4/4
Low Hums: The Seattle-based rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Wednesday 4/6
Cantrip: The Celtic band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 3/31
Woodsmen: The local country, bluegrass and jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/2
Bobby (Lindstrom) Sings the Blues: The jazz artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 4/3
Brian Craig: The local acoustic guitarist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Saturday 4/2
Something Dirty: The modern alt-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/spokenmoto or 541-306-6689.
