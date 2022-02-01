Live music
Thursday 2/3
Tha Fruitbat + Friends: Tha Fruitbat (Sacramento), Peek Levels (Medford), $ound$ Na$te (Bend) and Komotion (Bend) will DJ; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.; $10; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Friday 2/4
Silvertone Devils: The local roots rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Bill Keale: The local musician will perform Hawaiian music; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sister Depot Skybox Room, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/SistersDepot or 541-904-4660.
Company Grand: The organ driving big band rock 'n' roll is going to the Tap Room Stage; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
DJ ATM: A night of soul, hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 2/5
Magical Mystery Four: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
'The homies' EDM Dance Party: DJs Caputo, Hugh Manatee and Simple will perform; 8 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Rick Buckley and Friends aka Purple Frog: The local jam band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Sweet Lillies with Blackstrap Bluegrass: The Boulder-based bluegrass, folk trio will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Tyler Spencer: The DJ will perform his didge and beats; 9-11 p.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Monday 2/7
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 2/8
Olivia Harms: The local country musician will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/Walt-Reillys-108793241661729 or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 2/9
Jacob Westfall: The indie singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
North Mississippi Allstars: The rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $36.50-$59.50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Deep Sea Diver with Tristen: The indie-rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Music at food carts
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Friday 2/4
Apres-Ski — Eric Leadbetter: The Bend-based rock musician will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 2/5
She and the Devil's Duo: The local trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 2/7
Olivia Harms: The country musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 2/3
Mike Wayock: The local guitarist and vocalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 2/5
Lonnie Madres: The jazz trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 2/6
JuJu Eyeball Acoustic: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Midtown Yacht Club: 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend
Sunday 2/6
Kenny Hadden: The Bend-based acoustic musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bendmidtownyachtclub.
