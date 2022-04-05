GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 4/7
Fireside Concert Series — Lindsay Clark with Erin Cole-Baker: The traditional and English folk and country artists will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Gene Rogers: The Hwy 97 Band member will be performing acoustic solo; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Town Mountain & The Dusty 45s: Ashville’s Americana bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 4/8
Ian Carrick: The Bend-based singer/songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Sway Wild: The Washington-based indie folk-rock duo will perform; 7:30 p.m.free; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Minted Events Presents — The Homies Showcase: Local DJs Lamr0d, Not Nice, $ound$ Na$te and Overcover will be spinning all night; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 cover at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Hopeless Jack with Mill Finger & Big Evil: Portland’s American roots, blues country artist will perform; 9 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ SKNNY MRCLS: Two nights of soul, hip-hop, and dub; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 4/9
Paul Eddy: The local musician will play songs solo from the Hit Parade; 3-5 p.m.; free; Pflücke Public House, 2747 NW Crossing Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pauleddyband or 541-241-0224.
LeftSlide: The blues, rock and reggae band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
TBD: A local artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Miss May I, All That Remains, Tallah & Varials: The heavy metal artists will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $27.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; jmaxproductions.net or 541-408-4329.
Thunderstorm Artis + Guests: The folk, rock artist will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Corrupted Kin: The acoustic trio will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
DJ SKNNY MRCLS: Two nights of soul, hip-hop, and dub; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 4/10
Gangstagrass: The bluegrass, hip hop band will perform; 7 p.m.; $30-$60; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Nova Fracture, Dragged Out, Ghost Heart & Guests: The five-piece Metalcore band from Seattle will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Local Musician Night: The Astro will be featuring different local musicians each Sunday and offering happy hour drink specials all day; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Apollo Suns & Object Heavy: The Canadian-based instrumental, jazz rock band will perform with the Northern Californian soul sensation Object Heavy; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 4/11
Jim Messina: The country rock artist will perform; 7 p.m.; $32-$52; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 4/12
Scott H. Biram with JD Pinkus & Johnny Bourbon: The musicians will perform a mix of country, bluegrass, rock ‘n’ roll and punk; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 4/13
Larkspur Stand: The local Americana band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
The Brothers Reed: The folk duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Maria Muldaur: The American roots artist will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $22-$42; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Rehab: The American Southern hip hop group will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Jesse Daniel with Summer Dean: The American singer-songwriters and country musicians will perform together; 8 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 4/9
Dan Martin: The rock singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 4/11
Evergrow: Husband and wife duo playing all the covers you know and love; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 4/7
Toast & Jam: The rootsy Bend-based band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/9
Tommy Leroy Rhythm Collective: The jazz collective will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 4/10
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The band will perform hard-driving bluegrass with catchy originals that nod to the genre’s roots; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Friday 4/8
Paul Eddy Band: The two-piece band featuring guitarist Paul Eddy and drummer Kyle Pickard will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/pauleddyband or 458-666-7172.
