Live at the Vineyard — Clay Helt: The solo guitarist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $10 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Corrupted Kin: The metal artist will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Dusty 45’s: The Americana band will perform; 9 p.m.; $17.18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ GROUND$CORE: A night of Funk, Hip-Hop, and House; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 11/28
Nekromantix: The psychobilly band will perform with special guests Delta Bombers and thrash-and-twang duo Volk; 8 p.m.; $22.49; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/BendTheatrePub or 541-323-1881.
Monday 11/29
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 11/30
Eric Leadbetter and Friends: Jeshua Marshall will perform; 6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 12/1
3 of We: The jazz-rock trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Brian Craig: The folk-rock artist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com or 541-797-6581.
El Ten Eleven: The post-rock duo will perform; 9 p.m.; $14; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/BendTheatrePub or 541-323-1881.
