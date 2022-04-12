GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 4/14
Sarah Clarke Fireside Show: The Portland-based vocalist, songwriter and community activist will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Public ROCK Choir: With a full band and music tailored specifically for mixed-group singing, you have the chance to fully experience your voice just for the fun and good vibes of it; 6-8 p.m.; $18; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; singbend.com.
Tiger Lyn: The country singer will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
One-Eyed Jack: The jam band will perform; 7 p.m.; $12; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Latin Night: DJ Cruz and DJ Raider Mystic will spin Latin music all night long; 9 p.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday 4/15
Brook Adams: The pop ukulele artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Bob Baker and Brian Odell: The rootsy rock duo will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sister Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/SistersDepot or 541-904-4660.
Honey Don't: The Americana duo will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/jujueyeballbend or 541-797-6581.
The Rum Peppers & Jacob Westfall: The rock 'n' roll, folksy musicians will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Oregon Fryer with Fair Trade Boogie Band: The Americana rock 'n' roll band will perform with the old-school funk, Latin, Afrobeat quartet; 9 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 4/16
Buffalo Kin: The Americana Duo will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Erin Cole-Baker: the local singer/songwriter will perform her original music; 6-8 p.m.; free; Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, 909 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/erincolebakermusic.
Magical Mystery Four at Bevel Brewing’s Three Year Anniversary Celebration: The Beatles cover band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Suite B, Bend; facebook.com/MM4BAND.
Bob Baker and Brian Odell: A rootsy rock duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Pigs on the Wing — A Tribute to Pink Floyd WISH YOU WERE HERE Tour: Portland-based Pink Floyd tribute band present their 2022 production; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; $28; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Superball: The Bend-based rock band will perform '60s and '70s music; 8 p.m.; $10 cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Emerald City: The local band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
High Step Society: The seven-piece jazz and dance band will perform with local musician DJPK; 8:30 p.m.; $17; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Cycles with Upstate Quartet: The electropop power-trio will perform with the funky jam band; 9 p.m.; $12 -$15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Easter Egg Hunt at Bend Brewing Company: There will be Easter egg hunts and live music at Bend Brewing Company; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sunday 4/17
Slava-Ukraini Fundraiser: A line-up of 13 local musicians/bands will perform with all donations going to help Ukrainians in need; 1 p.m.; $10 all proceeds will be donated; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Local Musician Night: The Astro will be featuring different local musicians each Sunday and offering happy hour drink specials all day; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Monday 4/18
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 4/19
Open Mic Night: Bill Powers is hosting a night full of music, poetry, spoken word and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Wednesday 4/20
420 Holidaze Concert: Live music featuring The Expendables, Marlon Asher and Jah Sun; 4 p.m.; free; Fyre of Bend, 2650 NE Division St., Bend; str8fyre.com or 541-241-9633.
Victory Swig: The local rock-pop-folk band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Thursday 4/14
Boomer Country: The band will play '50s & '60s rock 'n' roll; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Friday 4/15
Dan Martin: The folk, Americana musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Saturday 4/16
Coyote Willow: The Americana duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 4/18
Ky Burt: The folksy multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 4/14
Pete Kartsounes: The local folk musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/16
Lisa Dae Quartet: The jazz musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 4/17
Fluffalove: The folk-rock musicians will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Friday 4/15
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues-rock musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Wednesday 4/20
Call Down Thunder, Rumpeppers & Justworx: The reggae bands will perform; 4 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
