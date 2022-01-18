Live music
Thursday 1/20
Fireside Concert Series — Jeffrey Martin: The Americana musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US-20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Friday 1/21
Larkspur Stand: The local Americana band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Minted Events Presents Git Down + Friends: Four DJs — Git Down, Thro Bak, Relykone and Psymetrical — will perform; 7:30 p.m.$10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; facebook.com/openspaceeventstudios or 541-668-1046.
StealHead: The local jam band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Night Channels & Morrow: The progressive alternative rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Theclectik: Two nights of soul, hip-hop, and electronica; 9-11:30 p.m.; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 1/22
Coyote Willow Trio: The folk, roots and blues trio will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Live at the Vineyard — Gene Rogers: The classic rock musician will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Shipe & Lilli Worona Under the Stars: The Americana duo will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/SistersDepot or 541-904-4660.
Dry Canyon Stampede: The local country band will perform; 7 p.m.; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
5094L Release Party: The music release party will feature The Clumzy's, eSe Chango, R.E.T. & Chxno Ronn; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Jesse Cook: The Canadian guitarist will perform; 8 p.m.; $39-$69; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Victory Swig: The local rock-pop-folk band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe: The funk, soul artist from San Diego will perform with The Mattson; 9 p.m.; $32-$35; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.
Theclectik: Two nights of soul, hip-hop, and electronica; 9-11:30 p.m.; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 1/23
Legends — Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono: The duo will each perform a set, and then come together onstage to celebrate their original songs that have become beloved classics of contemporary Hawaiian music; 6 p.m.; $38.50-$67; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Big Head Todd and The Monsters: The rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $35; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Bumpin Uglies with Artikal Sound System & Joey Harkum: The reggae-rock band will perform; 7:30 p.m.$15-$18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 1/24
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 1/25
Garrett Miller and Friends: The Banjo maestro brings his bluegrass flavor every Tuesday night; 4-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Black Joe Lewis & The Honey Bears with Cedric Burnside: The rock, funk band will perform with Grammy nominee Cedric Burnside; 8 p.m.; $18-$20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 1/26
Honey Don't: The Americana country soul act will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Music at food carts
The Yard at Bunk + Brew
42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Saturday 1/22
Backyard Beer Garden Music: Jake Soto and Mike Wayock will bring you acoustic, folk and bluegrass that meets the human jukebox; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5
566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Friday 1/21
Apres-Ski — John Shipe: The musician will perform solo acoustic; 5-7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap
1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 1/22
Alex Winters: The folk-rock artist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 1/24
The Three Woodsmen: The local country, bluegrass, jazz and blues band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place
787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 1/20
Bill Powers: The local folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Friday 1/21
Milo Matthews: The one-man band will perform a mixture of funk, pop, rock and blues; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 1/22
Swing 44: The django-inspired old-timey swing will be performed live; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 1/23
Dave & Melody Hill: The country, blues and Americana duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.