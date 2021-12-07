Wednesday 12/8
Song and Story with Pete Kartsounes: The folk artist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Amanda Richards and the Good Long Whiles: The eclectic acoustic folk and rock artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Todd Haaby "Nueva Navidad": Central Oregon’s own Todd Haaby and his full six-piece group will perform Latin/Flamenco numbers; 7:30 p.m.; $30-$50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Lettuce — Bring Back the Love Tour: The funk band will perform; 8 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Thursday 12/9
Fireside Concert Series — Olivia Awbrey: The Portland-based guitarist, singer and lyricist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Friday 12/10
Ron's Retirement Party with JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band and special guest will perform for radio host Ron Alvarez's Retirement celebration; 5-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Kelleher, Leadbetter and Moore: Three of Bend's finest musicians combine their talents for a night of rock 'n' roll fury; 7 p.m.; free; Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/TheBrownOwl or 541-797-6581.
Dive Bar Theology: The indie-pop band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
John Craigie — Keep It Warm Tour: The folk singer, songwriter will perform featuring special guest Kassi Valazza; 8 p.m.; $30-$43; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Return to the 80s: DJ Raider Mystic will pump out '80s tunes all night long; 9-11:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Fishbone: The American Ska, rock fusion band will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
The Color Study — Gabby Holt, DVS and The Beautiful Bastards: The alternative rock singer-songwriter Holt will perform with Bend/Minnesota-based indie rockers Cosmonautica; 8:30 p.m.; $10 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ Skinny Mrcls: A night of Soul, Hip-Hop, and Dub; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 12/11
Mike Biggers & Lilli Worna: The Americana duo will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
HWY 97: The four-person classic rock band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Jeff Crosby Band: The Americana band will perform with special guest Brad Parsons; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Central Oregon Mastersingers: Here We Come A-Caroling, a performance with the Dove String Quartet celebrating the holiday season; 7-9 p.m.; $20-$40; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tyler Bolts: The local folk artist will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Nicholes and Jackson Mcaffe: The punk duo will perform; 8 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 12/12
Central Oregon Mastersingers: Here We Come A-Caroling, a carol performance with the Dove String Quartet celebrating the holiday season; 2-4 p.m.; $20-$40; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 12/13
Bruce Cockburn: The Canadian folk, jazz-rock singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $42.50-$76; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Reverend Horton Heat: The psychobilly trio will perform with the ska-punk band Voodoo Glow Skulls and the Americana band Big Sandy; 8 p.m.; $25 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Tuesday 12/14
Leah Beshore & Evan Mullins: The piano and violin duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Maddie Poppe Acoustic Christmas Tour 2021: The American folk singer will perform; 7 p.m.; $25-$40; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; bandsintown.com or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 12/15
Song and Story with Pete Kartsounes: The folk artist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Jess Ryan Band: The five-piece band will deliver a driving, twang-inflected, psych-infused rock performance; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Zoso: The Led Zeppelin cover band will perform; 7 p.m.; $32.50-$55; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
