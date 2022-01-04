Thursday 1/6
Get Dead: DJ Get Dead, Chupra Cobra and Ceschi will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday 1/7
Long Tall Eddy: The local two-piece country band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Metamorphosis: A farewell concert for DJ Laser Frog before he departs for Colorado with support from DJ Overcover; 7 p.m.; $7; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Cocktail Cabaret — Sing in the New Year: Central Oregon’s top performers again take the Tower spotlight to share songs of new beginnings and bright futures; 7:30 p.m.; $30; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Dance Party with DJ Theclectic: The DJ will perform cross-pollinating genres from Hip Hop-Electronica-Acoustic-experimental mashed up into an eclectic soundscape; 8 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
DJ OZROC: A night of Funk, R&B, and Hip-Hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 1/8
Ky Burt: The multi-instrumentalist will perform a wide range of Americana root forms; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Live Music Series: Weekly live music in the heated tent; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
Cocktail Cabaret — Sing in the New Year: Central Oregon’s top performers again take the Tower spotlight to share songs of new beginnings and bright futures; 6:30 p.m.; $30; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Pacific Roots: The reggae, rock group from Santa Cruz will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Tentareign + Seed Ling: The local rock trio will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 1/9
Open Mic Night: Show off your musical, poetic or storytelling skills; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Monday 1/10
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 1/11
Garrett Miller and Friends: The Banjo maestro brings his bluegrass flavor every Tuesday night; 4-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Unlikely Candidates with The Criticals: The indie-rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881
Wednesday 1/12
The Hugs: The Portland-native indie-pop group will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Decent Criminal and Crow Fisher: The DJs will perform electronic music with Ragin Nathans & Mike the Pike; 7 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
M-Pact: The pop/jazz vocal groups will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $25-$45; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
