Thursday 12/2
Fireside Concert Series — Ezza Rose: The folk, bluegrass singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Friday 12/3
Leftslide: The rock n roll band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
DJ Wicked: A night of Funk, R&B, and Hip-Hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Hillstomp with World’s Finest: The Americana five-piece band from Portland will perform; 10 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/BendTheatrePub or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 12/4
Silverado Trio: The trio of Central Oregon Country musicians will perform; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Dive Bar Theology Ugly Sweater Party: Grab your friends and your best ugly/festive sweater and come dance the night away to the indie-pop band; 7 p.m.; $10 online, $12 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Mad Days: The rock artist will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Curtis Salgado: The vocalist, songwriter and harmonica icon will perform; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-815-9122.
“F#@K YEAH” Tribute Concert: Celebrate James Applewhite Gilchrist with a tribute concert that features Johnny Bourbon, Jess Ryan Band, Helga and Night Channels; 9 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 12/6
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Patrick Lamb’s Charlie Brown Christmas: Saxophonist and producer Patrick Lamb brings Christmas to life through the music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” with special guests Dan Gaynor, Dan Balmer, Adam Carlson and a children’s choir from the Bend area; 7:30 p.m.; $30-$55 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 12/7
Open Mic Night at The Cellar: The monthly open mic night will take place; 6-8 p.m.; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite B, Bend; facebook.com/TheCellar.PBC or 541-382-1645.
Rock The Holidays Concert: Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer combines popular holiday songs with familiar classical pieces with a nine-piece rock band plus special guests Portland gospel quartet The Brown Sisters; 7:30 p.m.$30-$50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 12/8
Song and Story with Pete Kartsounes: The folk artist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Amanda Richards and the Good Long Whiles: The eclectic acoustic folk & rock artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Todd Haaby “Nueva Navidad”: Central Oregon’s own Todd Haaby and his full six-piece group will perform Latin/Flamenco numbers; 7:30 p.m.$30-$50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Lettuce — Bring Back the Love Tour: The funk band will perform; 8 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
