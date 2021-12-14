Thursday 12/16
Fireside Concert Series — Lucas Benoit: The rock, country, Americana artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
The Stillhouse Junkies and Quattlebaum: The roots, blues, funk, swing, and bluegrass trio will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; 4peaksmusic.com or 541-382-1515.
Friday 12/17
Wil Kinky: The Portland-based blues, rock, soul artist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/TheBrownOwl or 541-797-6581.
Rubbah Tree: The Bend-based six-piece reggae-rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Holiday Party with Boomer Country: A group of local psychedelic groove junkies will perform; 7:30 p.m.; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Kaden Wadsworth: The solo hip-hop artists will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Moon-Lit Evening with DJ PsyMetrical: PsyMetrical and Cymatics bring you a dance party filled with funky bass music; 8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The California Honeydrops: The blues, R&B band will perform; 8:30 p.m.$30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
DJ VACAY: A night of Hip-Hop, R&B and Electronica; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 12/18
The Dream Goats: The duo will play American old-time, Celtic, and original fiddle tunes; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Solstice Ski — Live Piano Music: Celebrate the Solstice with cross-country skiing or snow-shoeing and live piano music by Paula Dreyer; 5-6 p.m.; $5-$100 donation-based; Virginia Meissner Sno-Park, milepost 14, SW Century Drive, Bend; pauladreyer.com or 541-383-4000.
Live Music Holiday Series: Weekly live music in the heated tent; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/Bend-Brewing-Co-127868767226951 or 541-383-1599.
Mike Wayock: The rock, blues and funk artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Tiger Lyn: The jazz, country, disco artist will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Chmura with Special Guest NZ + Friends: The Denver-based dance, electronic DJ will perform; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; facebook.com/openspaceeventstudios or 843-437-2232.
Company Grand with Johnny Bourbon: The nine-piece rock & roll, blues, funk, and R&B band will perform with storytelling opener Johnny Bourbon; 9 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Winter Disco Funk Fest: DJ Raider Mystic will perform into the late night; 9-11:30 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 12/19
Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show: The gospel group will perform Christmas classics and more; 7:30 p.m. $40-$60 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 12/20
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Wednesday 12/22
Song and Story with Pete Kartsounes: The folk artist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Coyote Willow: The local progressive folk and Americana duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
