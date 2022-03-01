Live music
Thursday 3/3
Fireside Concert Series — Machado Mijiga: The jazz trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Pert Near Sandstone with Laney Lou, The Bird Dogs: The Minnesota-based Americana, bluegrass band will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 3/4
John Shipe: The local singer, songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Suckerpunch, The John Dough Boys, Roof Rabbits and Magnitudes: The punk musicians will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Champagne Drip: The Bend-based dance, electronic DJ will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
DJ Wicked: Two nights of funk, R&B and hip hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 3/5
Cousin Curtiss: The blues musician will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Cheyenne West & Kurt Silva: The country duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 online; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Rubbah Tree Album Release Party Feat. Strive Roots & DJ James G.: The reggae band will perform their new album; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Shawn James: The folk musician will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Ruckus: The rock 'n' roll, Americana band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Lost Ox and Swindler: The Portland and Seattle jam bands will perform; 9 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ Wicked: Two nights of funk, R&B and hip hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 3/6
Open Mic Night: Show off your musical, poetic or storytelling skills; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Corb Lund: The Canadian country and western singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Black Violin: The duo will perform a blend of classical, hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass music; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$60; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Albert Cummings: Massachusetts contemporary blues musician will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 3/7
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Elton Dan & The Rocket Band — A Tribute to the Great Elton John: The Elton John tribute show will be held; 8 p.m.; $36-$58; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 3/8
The Wailin' Jennys: The trio singers will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $40-$60; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 3/5
Something Dirty: The bend-based rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 3/7
Richard Taelour: The one-man guitar mad hatter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Saturday 3/5
Leftslide: The rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; facebook.com/leftslide or 541-306-6689.
