Live music
Thursday 2/24
Fireside Concert Series — Bart Budwig with William Surly: The country musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $30 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Seedling: The indie-rock duo will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Mother Hips: The rock band from the Bay Area will perform; 9 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 2/25
Arthur Buezo: The one-man-band will perform folk; 5-7 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/TheBrownOwl or 541-797-6581.
Third Seven: The solo looping cellist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Dr. Edward Love: The producer/engineer will perform; 8 p.m.; $8; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Trip Round the Moon: An evening of dub featuring DubNDobe (Miami), TwentyThreeSuns (Portland) and DJ Colonel (Bend); 8 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Maxwell Friedman Group: The funk, soul band will perform; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 2/26
Arthur Buezo: One-man-band will perform folk; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Filharmonic: The six-member Filipino-American vocal group will perform; 7:30 p.m; $30-$40; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
The Reputation: The rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Indubious with New Reb: The Rogue Valley’s Reggae band will perform; 9 p.m.; $20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ GROUND$CORE: A night of funk, hip-hop and house; 9 p.m.; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 2/27
Big Band Jazz: The one-hour, single-set concert will feature a mix of classic and modern big band jazz music.; 2-3 p.m.; free; Caldera High School Auditorium, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; cocc.edu or 541-355-5000.
Open Mic Night: Show off your musical, poetic or storytelling skills; 5 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Monday 2/28
The Bend Bulletin Presents Beatles vs. Stones: Alternating power sets with the two bands coming together on stage for an encore makes this show a once-in-a-lifetime event; 7:30 p.m.; $52-$85; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 3/1
MarchFourth Marching Band: The band is a cross between a funky New Orleans brass band and a circus troupe, complete with dancers and stilt walkers; 7:30 p.m.; $25-$30; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 3/2
Reverb Brothers: the Americana band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Judy Collins: The award-winning singer-songwriter will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $35-$65; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Circle Jerks: The Southern California punk band will perform; 8 p.m.; $27.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; jmaxproductions.net or 541-408-4329.
Music at food carts
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Friday 2/25
Backyard Beer Garden Music with Nick Crockett: The local acoustic guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Friday 2/25
Apres-Ski — Pete Kartsounes: The Bend-based singer-songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 2/26
Cousin Curtiss: The rock artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 2/28
Scott and Taylor: The rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 2/24
Evergrow: Husband and wife duo playing all the covers you know and love; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 2/26
3 of We: The jazz trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 2/27
Cousin Curtiss: The blues, bluegrass musician will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
