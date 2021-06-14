Lake Street Dive will perform with special guest Allison Russell Sept. 17 at Les Schwab Amphitheater, according to an Old Mill District announcement.
The versatile, genre-defying group opened for the Avett Brothers in 2019 at the Amphitheater, whose current season is up to 22 concerts so far, with a promise of more show announcements in the offing.
Online presales run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at www.bendconcerts.com, with the password "OBVIOUSLY," according to the release. Regular sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at either bendconcerts.com or the Old Mill District Ticket Mill, located between Lush and Tumalo Art Co.
