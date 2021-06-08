John Legend will perform on Sept. 12 at Les Schwab Amphitheater, according to an Old Mill District announcement.
The stop is part of the famed R&B crooner's "Bigger Love" tour. He'll be joined by husband-and-wife gospel and soul duo The War and Treaty.
The two-day online presale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday at www.bendconcerts.com/event/John-Legend, with the password "local," according to the release. Regular sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at either bendconcerts.com or the Old Mill District Ticket Mill, located between Lush and Tumalo Art Co.
