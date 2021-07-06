Rock bands Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday will perform on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Les Schwab Amphitheater making it the 26th and final concert announcement of the year, breaking 2018's record number of 17 shows according to an Old Mill District announcement.
Jimmy Eat World hails out of Mesa, Arizona, forming in 1993 and bringing number one hits like "The Middle" from their 2001 album "Bleed American" and "Pain" from the 2004 follow-up album "Futures." The band most recently released their 10th album "Surviving" in October 2019.
Taking Back Sunday is entering their 20th year together and most recently released a 21-song collection called "Twenty" that chronicles the band's story from 2002 debut "Tell All Your Friends" to their latest album 2016's "Tidal Wave."
Online presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. at bendconcerts.com, with the password "local," according to the release. Regular sales will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at either bendconcerts.com or the Old Mill District Ticket Mill, located between Lush and Tumalo Art Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.