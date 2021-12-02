REDMOND — Everyone loves touring to see the holiday light decorations across Redmond and Central Oregon.
New this year is the Holiday Lights at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo, a walk-through holiday light experience, which makes its debut in 2021 to celebrate the season with 100,000 square feet of lights to greet Yuletide revelers.
Holiday Lights opened Nov. 19 and ends on New Year’s Day. Starting Wednesday, Dec. 1, it is open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m. Tickets range from a general admission of $18 weekdays to $25 weekends to a family four pack for $60. Tickets for various experiences are available at HolidayLightsDCF.com.
“Deschutes County Fair & Expo is extremely happy to bring in another fun family event that can be participated in safely. The Holiday Lights event will be an exceptional experience for families to enjoy together and to celebrate the holidays,” said Geoff Hinds, general manager of the fairgrounds. “With the last holiday season being such a difficult year for everyone, we look forward to seeing many smiling, happy faces at this wonderful event. We welcome all to enjoy the magic of the holiday lights and hope that everyone’s spirits are lifted by this event.”
Holiday Lights at Deschutes County Fair & Expo is designed to be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s own pace strolling through the exhibits.
At every turn, the route is anticipated to overflow with spectacular light displays, along with Christmas melodies that bring popular holiday themes and characters to life.
